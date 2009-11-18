from the only-if-Betteridge-is-not-on-it dept.
How predictable is evolution? The answer has long been debated by biologists grappling with the extent to which history affects the repeatability of evolution.
A review published in the Nov. 9 issue of Science explores the complexity of evolution's predictability in extraordinary detail. In it, researchers at Kenyon College, Michigan State University and Washington University in St. Louis closely examine evidence from a number of empirical studies of evolutionary repeatability and contingency in an effort to fully interrogate ideas about contingency's role in evolution.
The question of evolution's predictability was notably raised by the late paleontologist Stephen Jay Gould, who advocated the view that evolution is contingent and unrepeatable in his 1989 book Wonderful Life. "Replay the tape a million times ... and I doubt that anything like Homo sapiens would ever evolve again," Gould mused, noting that being able to "replay the tape" and give history a do-over would be impossible. Yet since the publication of Wonderful Life, many evolutionary biologists have taken up this challenge and conducted their own versions of Gould's experiment, albeit on smaller scales. In doing so, they have reached different conclusions about the interplay between randomness of mutations, chance historical events, and directionality imparted by natural selection.
[...] Their review of comparative studies of "natural experiments" further illuminated evidence of evolution's predictability. Similar features can independently evolve in multiple species—for example, anole lizards of the Caribbean, which separately evolved traits such as the length of their legs and tails to ease their life in their specific habitats. Yet convergence in evolution does not always occur, as their review shows; contingency can play a strong role in divergent evolution of various traits.
by requerdanos on Friday November 09, @02:09PM
What do we want? Time Travel!
When do we want it? Oh, it doesn't matter all that much, any one time would be as good as any other.
But this is just a footnote to chaos theory [logosconcarne.com], which contains your answer:
Try again with a million slightly different starting conditions: Gives a million different results.
Replay the tape with the same starting conditions: You watch exactly the same thing every time.
It's a tape. That's how they work. Have you ever watched a tape that had different endings randomly? No. The Titanic sinks, Jack dies, every time. Same ending, without fail. That's what "replay the tape" means. To get a different ending, you have to play a different (section of) tape.
by khallow on Friday November 09, @02:17PM
by c0lo on Friday November 09, @02:29PM
In a restricted system, with some good percentage of configuration impossible (e.g. dead end by extinction), the "surviving systems" will show differences, but the differences may not be large enough for the system to look absolutely unrecognisable.
Have the Lorenz attractor as an example [wikipedia.org]
by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @02:32PM
Magnetic tape? Fucking magnets, how do...
by requerdanos on Friday November 09, @02:36PM
Sadly, he will never find out how magnets work, judging by the next two lines:
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 09, @02:43PM
While evolution takes the path of increasing the survival of the fittest, what actually causes the genetic change is often background radiation - cosmic rays from the sky, the products of radionuclide decay from the ground.
Also breathing radon.
It would be exceedingly unlikely for the same base pair to get ionized again were we to try to reply history.

by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @02:23PM
How predictable is VHS? The answer has long been debated by video nerds grappling with the extent to which history affects the repeatability of VHS.
by requerdanos on Friday November 09, @02:32PM
How predictable is VHS?
Perhaps someone, somewhere has made a career of theorizing that if you replay the tape of tape, Betamax turns out to be the successful consumer format. Or U-Matic.
People who actually understand the concept of replay, or the concept of tape, obviously are doing other things.
by c0lo on Friday November 09, @02:40PM
Listen, there is no debate, you hear me?
We watched that movie thousands of times between us; and the rebels destroyed that Death Star every... fucking... time!
Frustrating, I know, but VSH is very predictable.
by hellcat on Friday November 09, @02:39PM
Gould's and other's assumption were that all adaptations were environmentally driven but randomly created.
As the other reply notes, in a chaotic system we should expect that even the slightest deviation from initial conditions should be enough to drive a different conclusion.
However, a few intrepid scientists (including Claude Shannon) wrestled with something even more fundamental.
Why does there appear to be an inexorable progression of complexity within the progression of species?
In other words, why don't /things/ like those preserved in the Burgess shale return?
Maybe there IS a ...
.... force?
by c0lo on Friday November 09, @02:44PM
The creatures that increase the entropy the fastest are the one favoured by that force.
by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 09, @02:44PM
