Bloomberg has an article about how big tech sets up a ‘Kill Zone’ for industry start ups. They do it three ways, either alone or in combination. One is by spotting and copying novel ideas and then beating the startups to market though massive investments. Another is to hire up the best engineers and developers, starving the industry for talent. A third is by just plain buying the startups out, either to run with the product or to set it on ice. Regardless, the net effect appears to be detriment of innovation (however that may be measured). There aren't any clear solutions to the situation yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @03:39PM (1 child)
The author compares Picasa, which was bought by Google, to Instagram which was bought by Facebook. Somehow, from Instagram being more popular than Google Photos, he concludes that Google buying Picasa was a bad thing.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday November 09, @03:42PM
Man, now I can't think about anything but how much less those two sites could've sucked.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday November 09, @03:56PM (1 child)
So many existing industry players (pick the industry of your choice) give themselves advantage by helping to, or outright writing laws, regulations, industry standards, etc. that basically require other players to do things the way the established players do, meaning that a significant portion of their already sunk or planned capital investment would have to be duplicated by any potential startup competitors... then there are amazingly high membership dues, price of standards (would you believe $50K for the OBD-II interface spec in 1995? that's what it was...) etc.
In other words, this has been going on long before pets.com and instagram. The story of Philo Farnsworth is one of thousands of examples from the past.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 09, @04:06PM
A significant way anyone could help a Free Software or Open Source driver project is to purchase standards documents for its developers.
Me, I always used non-quite-final-draft specs which at one time were freely available for SCSI and Firewire, however they were eventually taken offline.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 09, @04:04PM
They're still in business:
https://www.getstacker.com/security [getstacker.com]
I always felt they made a poor choice in their settlement, by permitting MS to continue offering hard drive encryption.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @04:17PM
Most of these startsups specifically aim to get bought by the biggies. "Killzone" my ass.