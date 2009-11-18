Bloomberg has an article about how big tech sets up a ‘Kill Zone’ for industry start ups. They do it three ways, either alone or in combination. One is by spotting and copying novel ideas and then beating the startups to market though massive investments. Another is to hire up the best engineers and developers, starving the industry for talent. A third is by just plain buying the startups out, either to run with the product or to set it on ice. Regardless, the net effect appears to be detriment of innovation (however that may be measured). There aren't any clear solutions to the situation yet.

