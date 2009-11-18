Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) intends to sell electric cars for less than 20,000 euros ($22,836) and protect German jobs by converting three factories to make Tesla (TSLA.O) rivals, a source familiar with the plans said.
VW and other carmakers are struggling to adapt quickly enough to stringent rules introduced after the carmaker was found to have cheated diesel emissions tests, with its chief executive Herbert Diess warning last month that Germany’s auto industry faces extinction.
Plans for VW’s electric car, known as “MEB entry” and with a production volume of 200,000 vehicles, are due to be discussed at a supervisory board meeting on Nov. 16, the source said.
Fallout from cheating on diesel emissions tests continues. If German automakers, of which VW is the largest, switch to electric vehicles (EVs), will other car companies have to follow suit?
I wonder how they will try to cheat consumers like they did with their diesel vehicles. Diesel-gate wasn't an accident, it was a business model.
Yes, it could be described as a business model. But, looking at the bigger picture? The EPA and others set requirements that were nearly impossible to meet. Maybe not impossible, but nearly so. It wasn't just VW, but most of the diesel car makers who were cheating. Maybe all of them. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/25/business/diesel-emissions-volkswagen-bmw-mercedes.html [nytimes.com]
I would be happy if all diesel vehicles disappeared tomorrow. Nasty damned things. I live on a very busy street and as soon as I walk outside, the first thing I usually smell is diesel exhaust. It's especially bad when the school buses are running. Actually, I'd lie to see all vehicles be electric, poorly tuned gas engines smell almost as bad as diesel. Then there are the vehicles with bad rings and/or valves that burn oil.
I don't understand why Elon is getting so weird with Tesla because the point when VW and earlier Mercedes as well as other manufacturers like Jaguar I believe started offering pure electric vehicles or plans to do so with release dates Tesla won.
Everyone seems to have forgotten or never paid attention to the original stated goal for Tesla from Elon: scare the shit out of the established automotive industry so they have to admit electric cars are better and get them producing it. It does not mater if Tesla as a company dies because if the industry turns it has won.
Good news Elon: mission accomplished! You did it! You can stop freaking out and being all weird about Tesla production numbers. Don't have to make your employees crunch on the factory floor like they work for a game company with a release date they missed (I bet those machines were manufactured really well). Now you can calm down, relax, and live with the realization that you did something significant for humans.
That's not going too happen though. Tesla morphed into something else.
It's probably the huge financial losses that are making him act weird. This quarter's posted profits were some serious accounting trickery that can't be repeated, so unless Tesla Motors gets good at making cars faster and cheaper soon, the $$$ side of things looks real real bad. If I were him, cutting my losses by selling the car designs and branding to a company that can run a cost-effective factory would be the out I'd take.
I guess I'll get a VW, then. I had a Rabbit back in the '90s.
