from the ends-justify-the-means? dept.
It's superheroes and not their super-villain counterparts that we should really be afraid of. This idea has been explored in a number of superhero movies, including such diverse fare as The Incredibles, Watchmen, and the post-Sokovia adventures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In each, lawmakers shackle our protagonists in response to the collateral damage caused when they step in to save the day.
But perhaps collateral damage is not what we should be worried about. According to a new study, the "good guys" are actually significantly more violent than the antagonists they're trying to stop. These findings were presented on Monday at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Pennsylvania pediatrician Robert Olympia and his colleagues sat through 10 superhero movies released in 2015 and 2016, cataloging each specific act of violence and noting whether it was committed by a protagonist or villain.
As anyone who has sat through a recent summer superhero tentpole can attest, there is a lot of violence to catalogue—on the order of 23 acts per hour for the good guys, with just 18 violent acts per hour for the bad guys. And it is mostly guys—male characters were five times more likely to engage in violence than female characters.
Well, it's edgier that way.
[For the sake of discussion, here's a 3-minute clip on YouTube: Incredibles 2 Fight Scene in Full: Jack-Jack vs. Raccoon (Exclusive). How many violent acts do you count? --Ed.]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 09, @06:52PM (1 child)
I am unclear as to who Ant Man and The Wasp were.
Throughout the movie, the protagonist is on home arrest because he violated some restriction on what super heroes can do. Of course he escaped a whole bunch so his federal probation officer is always after him.
I recommend it highly. Movies have come a long ways since the last time I saw on in 2011.
Google Search for Fuck MDC [google.com]. I get 470,000 hits; and you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @07:12PM
Ah, more perfect role models for youth to follow. Punch-up violent offenders, now running from their probation officer. Oh that Hollywood would catch fire and burn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @06:54PM (1 child)
Comic books and video games? What happened to the "Stuff that matters" from the site that must not be named?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by nitehawk214 on Friday November 09, @06:58PM
Look, it's either this occasionally or it's 24/7 politics.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @06:55PM
We Superheroes don't count violent acts. We just dish them out.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday November 09, @07:02PM
You just have to accept that they exist in a world where, just like the laws of physics don't apply, the rule of law doesn't apply either.
That, somehow, vigalantes are the only way "justice" can happen, and that the Blues Brothers Rule is in full force.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @07:03PM
Walken's Max Zorin's body count far beats any of the other characters. But then Walken is always awesome.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday November 09, @07:04PM
You think super-hero films are bloody? Tarantino got nothing on Shakespeare.
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @07:05PM
Be a superhero!
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Friday November 09, @07:07PM
The difference between "villain" and "hero" isn't how violent they are, it's their motivation.
Villains undertake their deeds for their profit, power, or aggrandizement. Heroes fight villains, and don't become without some injustice to fight against.
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @07:09PM (1 child)
Most superhero stories focus on the heroes, so every violent act they commit is on-screen and counted. Violent acts by villains are therefore under-counted.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Friday November 09, @07:32PM
Also, winning involves getting less damage than you dish out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @07:15PM
The movie doesn't focus on the villain so you won't see their acts.
Good villains aren't necessarily violent.
The hero has to respond in an expedient manner with force necessary to stop said villain.
I'm sure in the next blockbuster film, Batman will attempt sue the Joker into oblivion.
The Joker doesn't show for court and Batman is awarded default judgement.
Absolutely riveting!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @07:25PM
Is now 8 years running and I've missed nothing of value. Hollywood loves them because they're universal sellers. Sell great worldwide because simple action plots have worldwide appeal. The protagonist is wearing a mask half the time so could be any nationality.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Friday November 09, @07:26PM
Depicted. Important keyword here. The reason heroes inflict more violence than villains is because they get more screentime per hour since they are the protagonists of the story. If you were to take a story with a villain-protagonist, you'd get the inverse effect in spades. See Judge Dredd and Deadpool for example. Furthermore as the villains are antagonists, they happen to fail to accomplish their intended damage because there are heroes to stop them - villainous goals if realized usually would result in damage that is orders of magnitude greater than what the heroes do to stop them.
And to put the final nail of the coffin, their sample size is FUCKING 10. No, I'm not missing a zero, these "scientists" watched 10 superhero movies and wrote a "scientific" paper about it. This is the state of oppression studies academia people.