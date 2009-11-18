Stories
Ancient DNA Suggests People Settled South America in at Least 3 Waves

posted by martyb on Friday November 09, @08:28PM
from the keep-digging dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes in with a story from ScienceNews:

People from North America moved into South America in at least three migration waves, researchers report online November 8 in Cell. The first migrants, who reached South America by at least 11,000 years ago, were genetically related to a 12,600-year-old toddler from Montana known as Anzick-1 (SN: 3/22/14, p. 6). The child's skeleton was found with artifacts from the Clovis people, who researchers used to think were the first people in the Americas, although that idea has fallen out of favor. Scientists also previously thought these were the only ancient migrants to South America.

But DNA analysis of samples from 49 ancient people suggests a second wave of settlers replaced the Clovis group in South America about 9,000 years ago. And a third group related to ancient people from California's Channel Islands spread over the Central Andes about 4,200 years ago, geneticist Nathan Nakatsuka of Harvard University and colleagues found.

One mystery produced by the research was genetic markers were found in remains in Brazil that are shared with Australian Aborigines, but by no remains found between them in the Americas.

Original Submission


  Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @08:46PM

    See here [youtube.com]:

    An amateur diver has recently made an unprecedented discovery by unearthing a huge 7,000-year-old burial site off the coast of #Florida and although experts say that the people buried here are the ancestors of the #NativeAmericans, are they in fact ancient Europeans who migrated during the last #IceAge?

    ikanreed on Friday November 09, @09:01PM

      by ikanreed (3164) on Friday November 09, @09:01PM (#760076)

      Before I address your post, I need some clarity, because parody is dead.

      Do you actually believe this bullshit?

