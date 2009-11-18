from the should-have-scene-it-coming dept.
CNBC:
Disney's new streaming service will be called Disney+ and launch in late 2019, CEO Bob Iger announced on the company's earnings call Thursday.
The company announced in August 2017 it would pull all its movies from Netflix in 2019, and start its own streaming offering for its past titles. Disney also purchased Fox for $71.3 billion in cash and stock, further bolstering its library.
The service will also feature new, original shows and movies, including original Marvel and Star Wars series. Marvel fan favorite character Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, will get an original series on the Disney+ service. A prequel series to Star Wars movie "Rogue One" about the character Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, will also call the service home.
Are these streaming services the second coming of Cable?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday November 09, @10:10PM (3 children)
So i'll miss some Disney shite...who cares. Even the Star Wars movies aren't worth watching anymore.
Buh-bye...don't let Donald hit you on the way out.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday November 09, @10:31PM (2 children)
I suspect that you aren't the target demographic. My understanding is negotiating with children on media consumption is quite difficult, and perhaps paying the 10 or 20 or 50 dollars a month to the Mouse is a reasonable price to pay.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @10:41PM
Or you could just tell them the truth. That streaming and binge watching these shows are causing their peers IQs to drop and thus, by preventing them from consuming this crap you are saving them from a life of suffering.
Can't stop the sleepovers though.
I tried to ban my kids from Netflix a few years ago by cancelling our Netflix subscription.
My daughter borrowed her friend's netflix password and bye, bye parental controls amongst other things.
Guessing the same thing will happen if we don't pay for Disney- too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @10:42PM
If negotiating with your children is quite diffucult, you aren't beating them often enough.