posted by martyb on Saturday November 10, @04:23AM
from the "Yelp"-definition:-n.-A-cry-of-pain dept.
CNBC:
Yelp cratered as much as 32 percent Friday, a day after releasing third-quarter earnings that revealed advertisers are abandoning the site and denting revenue.
Shares fell as low as $29.33, a new 52-week low, before paring some losses to close nearly 27 percent down at $31.92. The plunge makes for the stock's worst day of trading since going public in 2012.
Yelp added zero net new advertising customers during the quarter. Yelp earlier this year switched from long-term advertising contracts in local markets to more flexible, nonterm contracts. That change resulted in significant contract cancellations.
The change in contract terms was cited as the reason for the decline.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @04:39AM
Yelp makes money off advertisements? I thought they were just a run-of-the-mill extortion racket: "It'd be a real shame if everyone got to read these made up bad reviews of your establishment, wouldn't it? How about you pay up to have them removed..."