Mr Brown, now 24, dropped out of college and spent the following years at home - gaming, in chat rooms and reading about politics.

He became almost entirely immersed in an online world of "echo chambers" where he felt the pull of extremism and cybercrime.

Mr Brown, from Ashton, Cornwall, says he became increasingly "eccentric" and eventually lost touch with reality.

"I can count the number of times I went out in a seven-year period on both of my hands," he says.

...

He finally decided to seek help and ended up taking part in the Real Ideas Organisation's (RIO) Game Changer programme, which aims to encourage young people to develop skills and overcome any issues they face before getting them into work, education or training.