The Gamer Who Spent Seven Years in His Dressing Gown

posted by martyb on Saturday November 10, @11:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the leaving-the-basement dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

Mr Brown, now 24, dropped out of college and spent the following years at home - gaming, in chat rooms and reading about politics.

He became almost entirely immersed in an online world of "echo chambers" where he felt the pull of extremism and cybercrime.

Mr Brown, from Ashton, Cornwall, says he became increasingly "eccentric" and eventually lost touch with reality.

"I can count the number of times I went out in a seven-year period on both of my hands," he says.

...

He finally decided to seek help and ended up taking part in the Real Ideas Organisation's (RIO) Game Changer programme, which aims to encourage young people to develop skills and overcome any issues they face before getting them into work, education or training.

7 years. Not bad. Can anyone beat that?

(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @11:38AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @11:38AM (#760305)

    "I can count the number of times I went out in a seven-year period on both of my hands," he says.

    If going out involves interacting with other people, he didn't miss much. OTOH 7 years seems about right for someone in an intimate relationship with themselves.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @12:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @12:28PM (#760312)

      3D is PD.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @12:09PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @12:09PM (#760310)

    Read history.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @12:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @12:30PM (#760313)

    I feel personally attacked.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday November 10, @12:31PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Saturday November 10, @12:31PM (#760314)

    Seven Years in His Dressing Gown

    How very Arthur Dent.

    Was he quoted as saying "I seem to be having tremendous difficulty with my lifestyle" (and thereby inadvertently starting an intergalactic war)

    Maybe it would help if he got a small dog?

(1)