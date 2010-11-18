from the leaving-the-basement dept.
BBC:
Mr Brown, now 24, dropped out of college and spent the following years at home - gaming, in chat rooms and reading about politics.
He became almost entirely immersed in an online world of "echo chambers" where he felt the pull of extremism and cybercrime.
Mr Brown, from Ashton, Cornwall, says he became increasingly "eccentric" and eventually lost touch with reality.
"I can count the number of times I went out in a seven-year period on both of my hands," he says.
He finally decided to seek help and ended up taking part in the Real Ideas Organisation's (RIO) Game Changer programme, which aims to encourage young people to develop skills and overcome any issues they face before getting them into work, education or training.
7 years. Not bad. Can anyone beat that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @11:38AM (1 child)
If going out involves interacting with other people, he didn't miss much. OTOH 7 years seems about right for someone in an intimate relationship with themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @12:28PM
3D is PD.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @12:09PM
Read history.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @12:30PM
I feel personally attacked.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday November 10, @12:31PM
How very Arthur Dent.
Was he quoted as saying "I seem to be having tremendous difficulty with my lifestyle" (and thereby inadvertently starting an intergalactic war)
Maybe it would help if he got a small dog?