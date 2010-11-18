18/11/10/1252232 story
posted by martyb on Saturday November 10, @04:08PM
from the shtf-scenario-4a dept.
from the shtf-scenario-4a dept.
The Washington Post is reporting that the Center for Disease Control's director is warning that the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ebola outbreak may not be containable. The ongoing conflicts in the region might ensure that the disease becomes entrenched instead of coming under control. If it becomes endemic to the province then it will become impossible to trace contacts, stop transmission chains, and contain the outbreak. Apparently 60% to 80% of the newly-confirmed cases have no known epidemiological link to prior cases, indicating loss of control and fewer options for prevention or treatment. High level political attention is becoming needed at this point for there to be a solution.
CDC Director Warns that Congo’s Ebola Outbreak may not be Containable | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @04:14PM (1 child)
Drop a nuke on the Congo.
It will contain the outbreak there, and solve a lot of other problems.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 10, @04:34PM
Alright then, Mr. Tommy Troll. Please explain how a nuke is going to wipe out a virus. You do realize that Chernobyl today provides homes to every kind of wildlife that has ever thrived in the region? Well - except maybe the dinosaurs, mastodons, and sabre toothed tigers. Or, the unicorns, dragons, and wyverns. For that matter, where do you hail from?
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft #MUH_FREEZE_PEACH!!!111one
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @04:16PM
"The outbreak is taking place in a part of Congo that is an active war zone. Dozens of armed militias operate in the area, attacking government outposts and civilians, complicating the work of Ebola response teams and putting their security at risk."
If those troops somehow contracted Ebola, they would become a lot more cooperative or at least less of a problem.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 10, @04:30PM
Drop a nuke on the Congo.
It will contain the outbreak there, and solve a lot of other problems.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 10, @04:31PM
So - it might beat us to Mars? Europa? Alpha Centauri? Dayumn - all of our evolution, and we're going to be beaten by a damned virus!
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft #MUH_FREEZE_PEACH!!!111one