posted by chromas on Monday November 12, @02:22AM
from the apple-is-now-dead-to-me dept.
Apple's MacBook Pro laptops have become increasingly unfriendly with Linux in recent years [...] But now with the latest Mac Mini systems employing Apple's T2 security chip, they too are likely to crush any Linux dreams.
At least until further notice, these new Apple systems sporting the T2 chip will not be able to boot Linux operating systems.
[...] By default, Microsoft Windows isn't even bootable on the new Apple systems until enabling support for Windows via the Boot Camp Assistant macOS software.
From Phoronix.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 12, @02:29AM
If I bought one of your overpriced piece of shit machines, I would want to run my choice of software on it. But since I'm not a sheep, I'm not buying into your walled garden.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday November 12, @02:31AM
6-8 years ago I bought a laptop and went to put Linux on it. Think it was UEFI, could be wrong. But I could not get that laptop to boot from anything outside of the hard drive. I could not put Linux on it.
So the tech has been there for years, consumers need to look for it. That said, how many laptop ads say "can't boot anything but what we want you too, how secure is that!".
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 12, @02:44AM
I'm dying to see when this gets busted. Is the "hacker community" up to it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 12, @02:46AM
n/t