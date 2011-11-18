from the 256.256.256.256 dept.
Cloudflare rolls out its 1.1.1.1 privacy service to iOS, Android
Months after announcing its privacy-focused DNS service, Cloudflare is bringing 1.1.1.1 to mobile users.
Granted, nothing ever stopped anyone from using 1.1.1.1 on their phones or tablets already. But now the app, now available for iPhones, iPads and Android devices, aims to make it easier for anyone to use its free consumer DNS service.
The app is a one-button push to switch on and off again. That's it.
Cloudflare rolled out 1.1.1.1 earlier this year on April Fools' Day, no less, but privacy is no joke to the San Francisco-based networking giant. In using the service, you let Cloudflare handle all of your DNS information, like when an app on your phone tries to connect to the internet, or you type in the web address of any site. By funneling that DNS data through 1.1.1.1, it can make it more difficult for your internet provider to know which sites you're visiting, and also ensure that you can get to the site you want without having your connection censored or hijacked.
Apple and Google Play.
Also at Android Police and Fast Company.
Previously: Cloudflare Launches 1.1.1.1 Consumer DNS Service
Cloudflare's New DNS Attracting 'Gigabits Per Second' Of Rubbish
Related Stories
On April Fool's Day and Easter Sunday, Cloudflare launched a new "privacy-oriented" domain name system (DNS) service with two IP addresses: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1. These addresses were offered by the Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) in exchange for allowing APNIC to study the "garbage traffic" often sent to them. The service supports both DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-HTTPS, and DNSPerf currently ranks 1.1.1.1 as the fastest consumer DNS resolver:
Cloudflare is launching its own consumer DNS service today, on April Fools' Day, that promises to speed up your internet connection and help keep it private. The service is using https://1.1.1.1, and it's not a joke but an actual DNS resolver that anyone can use. Cloudflare claims it will be "the Internet's fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS service." While OpenDNS and Google DNS both exist, Cloudflare is focusing heavily on the privacy aspect of its own DNS service with a promise to wipe all logs of DNS queries within 24 hours.
DNS services are typically provided by internet service providers to resolve a domain name like Google.com into a real IP address that routers and switches understand. It's an essential part of the internet, but DNS servers provided by ISPs are often slow and unreliable. ISPs or any Wi-Fi network you connect to can also use DNS servers to identify all sites that are visited, which presents privacy problems. DNS also played an important role in helping Turkish citizens avoid a Twitter ban.
Also at VentureBeat and Engadget.
Cloudflare's new speed and privacy enhancing domain name system (DNS) servers, launched on Sunday, are also part of an experiment being conducted in partnership with the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC).
The experiment aims to understand how DNS can be improved in terms of performance, security, and privacy.
"We are now critically reliant on the integrity of the DNS, yet the details of the way it operates still remains largely opaque," wrote APNIC's chief scientist Geoff Huston in a blog post.
"We are aware that the DNS has been used to generate malicious denial of service attacks, and we are keen to understand if there are simple and widely deployable measures that can be taken to mitigate such attacks. The DNS relies on caching to operate efficiently and quickly, but we are still unsure as to how well caching actually performs. We are also unclear how much of the DNS is related to end user or application requirements for name resolution, and how much is related to the DNS chattering to itself."
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 12, @06:45AM
How does hijacking my DNS help ensure my DNS isn't being hijacked?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 12, @06:49AM
it can make it more difficult for your internet provider to know which sites you're visiting
So, let's give all that to Cloudflare for some reason?
You know, all these specious claims about "privacy" are bullshit, right? They have to answer to the authorities like everyone else. Whatever, you still have to take them at their word.
I hear the safest way to do DNS is to roll your own, on a pi or something.