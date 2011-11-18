from the and-watches-know-you're-getting-old dept.
Smartwatches know you're getting a cold days before you feel ill
Once we had palm-reading, now we have smartwatches. Wearable tech can now detect when you’re about to fall ill, simply by tracking your vital signs.
Michael Snyder at Stanford University in California experienced this first-hand last year. For over a year he had been wearing seven sensors to test their reliability, when suddenly they began to show abnormal readings. Even though he felt fine, the sensors showed that his heart was beating faster than normal, his skin temperature had risen, and the level of oxygen in his blood had dropped.
“That’s what first alerted me that something wasn’t quite right,” says Snyder. He wondered whether he might have caught Lyme disease from a tick during a recent trip to rural Massachusetts.
A mild fever soon followed, and Snyder asked a doctor for the antibiotic doxycycline, which can be used to treat Lyme disease. His symptoms cleared within a day. Subsequent tests confirmed his self-diagnosis.
Yeah, that's all we need.
Everyone to start listening to their watches and then asking for antibiotics. Sure, in this case, there was reason to suspect something more and it happened to be right. But it could also have been a cold.
Maybe in places that have insured healthcare they WANT you to worry and go to your doctor and ask for medicine, but everywhere else would really rather you just got on with life and sought medical help only when required, or prescribe antibiotics only when absolutely required rather than for every sniffle your watch tells you you might have. Lyme disease is very treatable anyway.