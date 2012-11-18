from the R.I.P. dept.
Reports are coming in from all across the web that Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee has died:
Stan Lee—the Marvel Comics legend responsible for cultural icons from Spider-Man and Iron Man to X-Men and Black Panther—has died according to multiple reports from places like TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter [(THR)].
THR spoke with a source that said Lee died early Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. TMZ spoke to Lee's daughter, J.C., who said an ambulance rushed to Lee's Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning to take him to Cedars-Sinai. That outlet noted Lee had suffered several illnesses over the last year or so, including dealing with pneumonia. Lee was 95 years old.
[...] Indisputably, Lee's decades-spanning career has spawned some of the most beloved pop culture characters and franchises of all time. He began working on comics as an assistant at Timely Comics in 1939; that entity would eventually morph into Marvel Comics in the 1960s. Alongside other eventual giants of the industry like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee helped create seemingly every adored comic hero this side of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman: in addition to the credits above, Lee had a hand in the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and characters like Ant-Man and Thor.
Also at: Hollywood Reporter, The Daily Beast, c|net, ComicBook.com, and NPR.
(Score: 1) by sorpigal on Monday November 12, @08:19PM
I haven't been this bummed since Roddenberry left us. Architects of my childhood and (now adult) worldview, the both of them.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Monday November 12, @08:20PM
He made quite a lot of great stories before he fell prey to the SJW scourge and alienated his customers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 12, @08:32PM (1 child)
Thanos! This time you went too far!!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 12, @08:38PM
Stan Lee: "I don't feel so good..." [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday November 12, @08:33PM
At least he led a productive life. I will miss your witty sense of humor.
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Monday November 12, @08:51PM (1 child)
RIP.
I hope Stan told Marvel to keep using his image forever and that they keep doing so giving him perpetual cameo appearances going forward.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Monday November 12, @09:03PM
Stan's next cameo appearance will be in The Underground.