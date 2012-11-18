from the know-where-you-are-REALLY-at dept.
BBC:
Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila has said the GPS signal in his country's northern airspace was disrupted during recent Nato war games in Scandinavia.
He said he believed the signal had been jammed deliberately and that it was possible Russia was to blame because it had the means to do so.
Finland is not a Nato member but joined the war games which began last month.
Norway also reported GPS problems during the exercises near Russia's north-western borders.
...
The Finnish region of Lapland and northern parts of Norway close to the Russian border were affected, with the Norwegian regional airline Widerøe confirming its pilots had experienced GPS disruption, Germany's DW news site reports.
However, the airline pointed out that pilots aboard civilian aircraft had other options when a GPS signal failed.
Finland has called "shenanigans" on Russia.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday November 12, @10:55PM
Geez, where's muh broom?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RandomFactor on Monday November 12, @10:58PM (3 children)
I mean logically why wouldn't Russia jam satellites if it hits the fan?
Unless the war games are practicing for our pending battle with Belgium...
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday November 12, @11:07PM (2 children)
My thought exactly.
They should thank whoever jammed the GPS, for improving the readiness of the troops.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 12, @11:21PM (1 child)
You are assuming the wargames were anti-Russian in nature, as in a fight against Russia. NATO does a lot of other military activities, which Finland may be interested in. For example, all the things going on in the Middle East.
If the point of the exercise is to practice and role-play against a group which does not have the technological capability of GPS jamming, then this interference is just being obstinate and disruptive.
A sports-ball analogy... The Yankees are practicing on the baseball field for their upcoming game against the Red Sox. However, the Cubs are annoyed because reasons (i.e. Russia doesn't like Finland being cozy with NATO), so they decide to set up some loudspeakers and blare air-raid sirens during the practice session just to mess it up; it's also a convenient show of force to try to intimidate the Yankees and causes substantial disruption for the civilians in the neighborhood.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday November 12, @11:24PM
Those were the biggest joint exercises since the cold war. They were not aimed at Daesh or Assad.
Neither of which happen to be near topologies or weather remotely related to Norway/Finland.