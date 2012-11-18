Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Excessive Posting of Selfies is Associated with Increase in Narcissism

posted by martyb on Monday November 12, @11:59PM   Printer-friendly
from the mirror-mirror-on-the-wall... dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Science Daily:

A new study has established that excessive use of social media, in particular the posting of images and selfies, is associated with a subsequent increase in narcissism.
...
They also assessed the participants' usage of social media -- including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat -- during that same period.

Narcissism is a personality characteristic that can involve grandiose exhibitionism, beliefs relating to entitlement, and exploiting others.

Those who used social media excessively, through visual postings, displayed an average 25% increase in such narcissistic traits over the four months of the study.

This increase took many of these participants above the clinical cut-off for Narcissistic Personality Disorder, according to the measurement scale used.

TLDR: Social media encourages narcissism.

Original Submission


«  Russia Suspected of Jamming GPS Signal in Finland
Excessive Posting of Selfies is Associated with Increase in Narcissism | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.