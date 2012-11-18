from the with-blackjack-and-hookers dept.
The next version of HTTP won’t be using TCP
In its continued efforts to make Web networking faster, Google has been working on an experimental network protocol named QUIC: "Quick UDP Internet Connections." QUIC abandons TCP, instead using its sibling protocol UDP (User Datagram Protocol). UDP is the "opposite" of TCP; it's unreliable (data that is sent from one end may never be received by the other end, and the other end has no way of knowing that something has gone missing), and it is unordered (data sent later can overtake data sent earlier, arriving jumbled up). UDP is, however, very simple, and new protocols are often built on top of UDP.
QUIC reinstates the reliability and ordering that TCP has but without introducing the same number of round trips and latency. For example, if a client is reconnecting to a server, the client can send important encryption data with the very first packet, enabling the server to resurrect the old connection, using the same encryption as previously negotiated, without requiring any additional round trips.
The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF—the industry group that collaboratively designs network protocols) has been working to create a standardized version of QUIC, which currently deviates significantly from Google's original proposal. The IETF also wants to create a version of HTTP that uses QUIC, previously referred to as HTTP-over-QUIC or HTTP/QUIC. HTTP-over-QUIC isn't, however, HTTP/2 over QUIC; it's a new, updated version of HTTP built for QUIC.
Accordingly, Mark Nottingham, chair of both the HTTP working group and the QUIC working group for IETF, proposed to rename HTTP-over-QUIC to HTTP/3, and the proposal seems to have been broadly accepted. The next version of HTTP will have QUIC as an essential, integral feature, such that HTTP/3 will always use QUIC as its network protocol.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday November 13, @03:30AM (3 children)
Actually, what's wrong with the IP layer? Including IPv6. Short answer: not design with mobility in mind! Long answer (and I mean it, it's pretty long. But still worth reading): The world in which IPv6 was a good design [apenwarr.ca].
However, over time, I developed a mistrust of all things Google. So, I'm (rhetorically and redundantly**) asking myself: why not
- Stream Control Transmission Protocol [wikipedia.org]?
- or why not Minimal Latency Tunneling (MinimaLT) [cr.yp.to]?
After all, none of the QUIC, SCTP or MinimaLT gets away from IP support (thus the underlying problem is not actually solved).
(** yes, of course, because Google has the gold)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday November 13, @03:50AM (2 children)
The problems with TCP:
1. The 3-way handshake, the SYN, SYN-ACK, ACK series of 3 packets that go back and forth before data can be sent. To close down a connection, you have 4 additional packets going back and forth. That means 7 packets that don't include any of the data being sent. If you use a persistent connection (which most browsers do), that means the server is maintaining state about all its clients. If you don't use a persistent connection, then you pay the 7-packet penalty each time you contact the server, which includes every little AJAX request.
2. TCP headers are 5 times larger than UDP headers. Again, more non-data being passed around.
If this works as promised, it will make transmitting information over HTTP noticeably lower-bandwidth. If this doesn't work as promised, then we'll all be stuck with an alternative protocol that is for all practical purposes a less-robust version of TCP without the 40+ years of use in the wild behind it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @03:57AM (1 child)
5g speed and all that,and yet nickel and diiming over tcp header length? bullshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @04:04AM
Sure, for any given transaction it is just very little. Now multiply that by the billions of people on the planet, and all the internet traffic they generate every single damn day.
It adds up!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @03:40AM
Luckily not everything that Google dreams of becomes an inevitable standard before they kill it off.