From The Guardian:
Britain’s biggest employer organisation and main trade union body have sounded the alarm over the prospect of British companies implanting staff with microchips to improve security.
UK firm BioTeq, which offers the implants to businesses and individuals, has already fitted 150 implants in the UK.
The tiny chips, implanted in the flesh between the thumb and forefinger, are similar to those for pets. They enable people to open their front door, access their office or start their car with a wave of their hand, and can also store medical data.
[...] Steven Northam, the founder and owner of Hampshire-based BioTeq, told the Guardian that most of its 150 implants have been for individuals, while some financial and engineering firms have also had the chips implanted in their staff.
BioTeq has also implanted them in employees of a bank testing the technology, and has shipped them to Spain, France, Germany, Japan and China.
We recently covered similar technology being used in Sweden but the idea of implanting a tracking chip in a human for identification is nothing new.
NPR:
In Sweden, a country rich with technological advancement, thousands have had microchips inserted into their hands.
The chips are designed to speed up users' daily routines and make their lives more convenient — accessing their homes, offices and gyms is as easy as swiping their hands against digital readers.
They also can be used to store emergency contact details, social media profiles or e-tickets for events and rail journeys within Sweden.
Would you place the implant in your thumb, pointer finger, or middle finger?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @08:16AM
Maybe they could implant them in newborns. What a great solution for the modern State that needs to manage its livestock.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @08:27AM
...take on of those chips, the only place i would fight a little less would be the middle finger. That way i could always flip the bird every time i needed to do something with the chip.
Boss or whatever: "Did you get the chip implanted?"
Me: Flip the bird and say "yes sir it was implanted alright"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @08:39AM
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.