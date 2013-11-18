Stories
Supercomputer on ISS will soon be Available for Science Experiments

posted by mrpg on Tuesday November 13, @11:13AM
Astronauts will soon be able to use a supercomputer to help run science experiments on the International Space Station. The Spaceborne Computer, a joint project between NASA and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, launched to the ISS in 2017. It’s been limited to running diagnostic tests, figuring out how well a computer built for Earth could survive in space.

Now it will be available to process data for space-based experiments, which should save researchers on the ground valuable time. It will also save precious bandwidth in the tightly-controlled stream of data that NASA manages between the ISS and the ground. The exact experiments that the supercomputer will run in the next few months have not yet been disclosed.

Source: A supercomputer on the ISS will soon be open for science experiments

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @11:26AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @11:26AM (#761231)

    Isn't outer space the ideal place for overclocking since you have access to extremely low ambient temperatures?

    • (Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Tuesday November 13, @12:06PM

      by fraxinus-tree (5590) on Tuesday November 13, @12:06PM (#761237)

      Short answer: no. You can't have both solar energy and cooling for cheap in space.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @12:15PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 13, @12:15PM (#761239)

      Short answer: no. Overclocking and cosmic radiation don't mix very well at all.

