As the days go by our hard won freedoms and liberty are slowly being eroded. In Europe a crushing blow has been made to freedom of speech with a European Court of Human Rights upholding a conviction for saying that the person known as Muhammad ten centuries ago was technically a paedophile based on information in historical texts. The statement was made in reference to Muhammad's marriage to a six year old child name called Aisha. The court found that “Presenting objects of religious worship in a provocative way capable of hurting the feelings of the followers of that religion could be conceived as a malicious violation of the spirit of tolerance, which was one of the bases of a democratic society.”. In giving its ruling that "Muhammad was not a worthy subject of worship" the court has additionally demonstrated a complete misunderstanding as to the religion involved which worships "Allah", a word meaning 'God', not 'Muhammad' who claimed to be a prophet of this god. Freedom of speech is dying.
You lot want to borrow our First Amendment for a bit?
It looks like a story we've seen already. First the gov starts inserting itself everywhere into basic needs like healthcare, then they start taking away the guns and other weapons, then they start limiting free speech, next comes the financial crises, and finally the militant extremists take control of this overpowerful organization and use it for mass murder. I, of course, hope not but I am still surprised people would clamour for anything resembling this pattern.
The late American historian and theorist of the evolution of civilizations, Caroll Quigley from Georgetown University talked a lot about this.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carroll_Quigley [wikipedia.org]
For me this was when I decided speech is not free in Europe:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laws_against_Holocaust_denial [wikipedia.org]
Why, do you feel the need to deny the holocaust ?
Furthermore, there is no such thing as "god".
What's that? You are sentencing me to death? Fine, I'm tired of living with you idiots.
The linked-to article seemed somewhat biased and with an axe to grind so I took the time to dig out the the source:
http://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng?i=001-187188 (Case of E.S vs. Austria) [coe.int]
Long and technical document, and I haven't read it all yet, but it seems that what the European Court of Human Rights only decided if the Austrian Court had decided according to the Austrian law ("protecting religious peace") and if it violated the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.
Shhhh, go with the flow! Freedom of speech is endangered, that's all, full stop. We're in the Dark. Liberators wanted.
Only for whites, males, Christians, capitalists, supporters of western civilization, etc.
