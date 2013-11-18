Stories
Intense Tests Reveal Elusive, Complex Form of Nitrogen

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Get your nitrogen crystals here!

Intense tests reveal elusive, complex form of nitrogen

Researchers created a crystallised version of nitrogen -- which at normal conditions is the main constituent of air -- by subjecting it to extreme pressures and temperatures.

The study shows for the first time that simple molecular elements can have complex structures at high pressures. It could inform similar studies in other elements, researchers say.

An international team of scientists led by the University of Edinburgh used a high-pressure diamond-tipped anvil to squeeze tiny amounts of nitrogen at pressures half a million times that of Earth's atmosphere, while heating it to about 500 Celsius.

[...] Their findings resolve speculation over the structure of this form of nitrogen, known as ι-N2. It was discovered 15 years ago but its structure was unknown until now.

Unusually complex phase of dense nitrogen at extreme conditions (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07074-4) (DX)

