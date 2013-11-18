Imagine flooding a desert half the size of the Sahara. Using 238 trillion gallons of desalinated ocean water to do the job. Creating millions of 1-acre-square micro-reservoirs to grow enough algae to gobble up all of Earth's climate-changing carbon dioxide. For an encore: How about spreading the water and fertilizer (the dead algae) to grow a vast new forest of oxygen-producing trees? A Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Y Combinator, unveiled the radical desert flooding plan as one of four "moonshot" scenarios that it hopes innovators will explore as potential remedies to catastrophic global warming. But would it work? And should it even be tried?

With unlimited capital and political will — both far from given — experts said the scheme would stand a chance of reducing dangerous greenhouse gas levels. But while they generally believe the climate crisis has become severe enough to push even extreme options onto the table, the experts cautioned against interventions that might create as many problems as they solve. "We do not want to have this be purely profit driven," said Greg Rau, a University of California, Santa Cruz climate scientist and part of the team that helped Y Combinator craft the request for proposals. "We are trying to benefit the planet, not just make money. So we need this kind of research and development first, but then oversight and governance over how any of this is deployed."

[...] Y Combinator called filling 1.7 million acres of arid land with 2-meter-deep pools of water "the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken." Just to pump ocean water inland and desalinate it would require an electrical grid far greater than the one Earth now devotes to all other uses. "It's a desert for a reason," said Lynn Fenstermaker, a research professor at Nevada's Desert Research Institute. "Flooding the desert and then keeping the water there, in an already water-poor area with all the evaporation, is hard to imagine." Y Combinator doesn't deny the magnitude of the challenge. "Economies of scale as well as breakthroughs in material science and construction technology will all be necessary for success," its proposal says.

Y Combinator pegs the price tag at $50 trillion. That's roughly half the entire globe's economic productivity for a year. Altman said in an interview that the cost for any solution will need to drop into the billions to become more realistic. "You can do a lot of things that require spending more money than you will ever be able to get," Altman said, "and it just doesn't come." Brought to a more realistic price, he believes that governments will pay.