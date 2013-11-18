from the Just-Deserts? dept.
Would flooding the deserts help stop global warming?
Imagine flooding a desert half the size of the Sahara. Using 238 trillion gallons of desalinated ocean water to do the job. Creating millions of 1-acre-square micro-reservoirs to grow enough algae to gobble up all of Earth's climate-changing carbon dioxide. For an encore: How about spreading the water and fertilizer (the dead algae) to grow a vast new forest of oxygen-producing trees? A Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Y Combinator, unveiled the radical desert flooding plan as one of four "moonshot" scenarios that it hopes innovators will explore as potential remedies to catastrophic global warming. But would it work? And should it even be tried?
With unlimited capital and political will — both far from given — experts said the scheme would stand a chance of reducing dangerous greenhouse gas levels. But while they generally believe the climate crisis has become severe enough to push even extreme options onto the table, the experts cautioned against interventions that might create as many problems as they solve. "We do not want to have this be purely profit driven," said Greg Rau, a University of California, Santa Cruz climate scientist and part of the team that helped Y Combinator craft the request for proposals. "We are trying to benefit the planet, not just make money. So we need this kind of research and development first, but then oversight and governance over how any of this is deployed."
[...] Y Combinator called filling 1.7 million acres of arid land with 2-meter-deep pools of water "the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken." Just to pump ocean water inland and desalinate it would require an electrical grid far greater than the one Earth now devotes to all other uses. "It's a desert for a reason," said Lynn Fenstermaker, a research professor at Nevada's Desert Research Institute. "Flooding the desert and then keeping the water there, in an already water-poor area with all the evaporation, is hard to imagine." Y Combinator doesn't deny the magnitude of the challenge. "Economies of scale as well as breakthroughs in material science and construction technology will all be necessary for success," its proposal says.
Y Combinator pegs the price tag at $50 trillion. That's roughly half the entire globe's economic productivity for a year. Altman said in an interview that the cost for any solution will need to drop into the billions to become more realistic. "You can do a lot of things that require spending more money than you will ever be able to get," Altman said, "and it just doesn't come." Brought to a more realistic price, he believes that governments will pay.
Previously: Y Combinator Requests Startups for Atmospheric CO2 Removal
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday November 14, @02:28AM
As if the ocean is devoid of life and insensitive to changes in salinity. And what do they think gets released when algae rots into fertilizer?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @02:31AM
Do it here [wikipedia.org]. Make Atlantis great again! #MAGA
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday November 14, @02:40AM
There are some places in the desert that have water underground, however some of that water is saline.
First identify areas in the desert that have fresh water.
Dig a hole part of the way down to the water. The depth would have to be determined by experiment.
Toss some slaughterhouse offal into the whole, then fill it back up.
Plant trees that naturally have deep roots.
You'll need to water and fertilize the tree until it hits the cow guts, but after that I speculate an oasis will form.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @02:49AM
The "green wall"
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/great-green-wall-stop-desertification-not-so-much-180960171/ [smithsonianmag.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday November 14, @03:14AM
Why pump it inland before desalination? Where's the salt going after it is inland? Why not just put the salt back onto the beach, or in the sea? Or - sell it. I really, really don't think they want that salt pumped out into the middle of the desert, to be disposed of within the desert. Unless it is packaged up, and carted away someplace where it is more useful, it will end up in the ecosystem that they are working so hard to revive.
As MDC has already pointed out, there is already saline water in the desert, we most certainly don't need to increase the salinity.
It also has to be understood that reviving the Sahara will alter monsoon patterns. There will be moisture available over millions of square miles of land, where water has not been available for a couple thousand years - or more. How is that going to affect weather, and climate? Alternatives: monsoon season will grow more violent, or monsoon season will be spread out over more time, or, it begins to rain more regularly throughout the year, putting an end to the monsoons, or - the list goes on.
Has anyone thought this through? Are there any papers on climate change caused by irrigating a huge ass desert?
I think it's probably well worth the effort, but I'm no climatologist either.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday November 14, @03:17AM (1 child)
In the classic American way it would only cost 500 billion to put Sulfur in the atmosphere over the next 80 years to reduce temperatures to the prior norm of the past two centuries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:51AM
Only $500bn dollars? If we removed the Bush and Trump tax cuts, put spending back to what we were in 2000 and did a couple other relatively minor things, we'd have more than enough money to cover that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:38AM (1 child)
Why don't they just do the selectively blocking out the sun thing, then once the shade is up there they can make money by messing with the amount of light various countries receive and demanding ransom? Is that to obvious of an evil destructive plot for them?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:41AM
Also, draining the Mediterranean sea to irrigate the Sahara desert was literally a Nazi plan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atlantropa [wikipedia.org]
These people are getting more and more obvious.