3D Printers Can Spew Toxic Cancer-Causing Chemicals, New Report Reveals
Multi-year research conducted by Georgia Institute of Technology and UL Chemical Safety suggests low-cost 3D-printing devices could pose a health risk by harming indoor air quality.
Publishing their work in two separate studies in Aerosol Science and Technology, one in 2017 and another in 2018, the researchers tested how 3D printers emitted particles when in a controlled environment. They found that as a byproduct, 3D printers generate a range of different-sized particles, including ultrafine particles, which can be inhaled into the pulmonary system, resulting in adverse effects on respiratory health.
“These printers tend to produce particles that are very small, especially at the beginning of the print process, and in an environment without good ventilation, they could significantly reduce indoor air quality,” said lead researcher Rodney Weber in a statement.
[...]“We found that one of the overriding principles is the temperature of the filament,” said Weber. “If you use a filament that requires a higher temperature to melt, such as ABS plastic, you produce more particles than PLA plastic filaments, which require lower temperatures.”
[...] The researchers recommend a few steps you can take at home to lessen the impact on air quality when using 3D printers, including operating them only in well-ventilated areas, setting the nozzle temperature on the lowest suggested setting, keeping a distance from operating machines, and using materials and machines that have been tested and shown to have low emissions.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @04:21AM (1 child)
The dust is known to turn boys into soy boy incels. These toys should be outlawed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @04:46AM
So in this fantasy of yours are you sucking off the nozzle to get all the soy goodness in one big gulp?
(Score: 2) by hopp on Wednesday November 14, @04:23AM
Use the printer in your garden shed with no one around.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @05:07AM
I mean who could have envivsioned that heating plastics could produce toxic and undesired fumes? no one, it's possible that the manufactures might have thought you where not an idiot, but we are speaking of Bro Tech boys so..