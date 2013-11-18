from the right-to-repair? dept.
Apple's T2 chip will block some third-party repairs of new devices
Small repair shops and tech enthusiasts who attempt to fix their new Apple devices may be taking a serious risk in doing so. According to a report from The Verge, Apple confirmed that its new T2 security chip is designed to lock down devices after repair if it doesn't recognize certain authorized replacement parts.
Word of this new policy came out last month in an Apple document circulated among authorized service providers. In order to replace certain hardware components, such as the Touch ID sensor or the logic board on new Macs, the provider must run a specific piece of diagnostic software.
This program, called "AST 2 System Configuration," works in conjunction with the T2 security chip. If this step isn't performed on devices with the T2 chip, it could result in an inoperable machine.
[...] Apple only provides the special application to its own stores and authorized service providers. That means that unauthorized service providers, small repair shops, and individuals can't completely and properly replace certain parts of new Macs.
Previously: Apple's T2 Security Chip Prevents Linux From Installing on New Macs
Apple's MacBook Pro laptops have become increasingly unfriendly with Linux in recent years [...] But now with the latest Mac Mini systems employing Apple's T2 security chip, they too are likely to crush any Linux dreams.
At least until further notice, these new Apple systems sporting the T2 chip will not be able to boot Linux operating systems.
[...] By default, Microsoft Windows isn't even bootable on the new Apple systems until enabling support for Windows via the Boot Camp Assistant macOS software.
From Phoronix.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @05:41AM
Apple suxxors.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Wednesday November 14, @05:41AM
What stops someone from (illegally) distributing this software? Anyone here work at an Apple store? I don't own anything Apple, but I'm very curious.
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(Score: 3, Touché) by shortscreen on Wednesday November 14, @05:45AM (1 child)
Surely, when the owner of the device took it to a shop, the owner (who has authority over their device) authorized the repairs?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @06:50AM
You are severely misconstruing the concept of ownership which, after all, is only the limited right to use an object in exactly the ways that the original manufacturer expects, while at the same time supplying him - at no cost - with the most minute data about said usage.
*sigh* Do you remember the times when being a cynic was still discernible from telling the truth?