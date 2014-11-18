Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Diabetics Are Hacking Their Own Insulin Pumps

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 14, @07:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the DIY dept.
Hardware

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow0824

Diabetics are hacking old insulin pumps to make them smarter — here's what happened when I tried it

There is a revolution in the Type 1 diabetes community and thousands of people are now hacking their insulin pumps for better blood sugar management. CNBC's Erin Black, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 20 years ago, decided to try out the hacked system. Here's what happened.

Type 1 diabetes is a disease that affects more than 1.2 million Americans. I'm one of them. It's a disease that impairs the body's ability to produce the hormone insulin, which normally comes from the pancreas. So insulin has to be injected.

Managing blood sugars can be very difficult, and patients use a pump to help mimic the activity of the pancreas. However, pumps don't automatically adjust insulin levels for diabetics. And the manual process is tedious and can be dangerous.

But a few years ago, people figured out how to hack their insulin pumps to make them automatically adjust insulin levels more precisely.

Original Submission


«  Apple's T2 Security Chip Can Prevent Unauthorized Third-Party Repair of Devices | New Jersey Supreme Court Ruling Could Lead to Tossing of Up to 20,667 Drunk Driving Convictions  »
Diabetics Are Hacking Their Own Insulin Pumps | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Informative) by coolgopher on Wednesday November 14, @07:21AM (2 children)

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 14, @07:21AM (#761636)

    The original submission links to https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/02/hacking-diabetes-with-this-diy-artificial-pancreas--review.html [cnbc.com], not whatever video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bouYRMItWnI [youtube.com] points to.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 14, @07:58AM (1 child)

      by c0lo (156) on Wednesday November 14, @07:58AM (#761649)

      I really can't read youtube and would normally appreciate a text/transcript

      However, all I can see on the text page you linked is:
      - TFS; +
      -

      While there is now an FDA approved commercial product available — made by Medtronic — there are still thousands of Type 1 diabetics that are turning to hacking to get better blood sugar control. I wanted to explore why.

      Here's what happened when I put this do-it-yourself artificial pancreas system to the test.

      Dang! Not much more? So what good is that page?

      • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @08:32AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @08:32AM (#761659)

        Control your insulin levels with this one easy trick...

(1)