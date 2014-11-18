Two innocent men have been burned alive by a massive lynch mob after WhatsApp rumours branded them child abductors.

A large crowd gathered outside the police station after rumours spread about the two men.

A mob dragged two men out of a police station, savagely beat them and then set them on fire, killing them, after a false rumour was spread on WhatsApp about the pair being child kidnappers.

The mother of one of the men made a desperate plea for the crowd to stop as she watched the lynching unfold on a Facebook livestream.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-46145986