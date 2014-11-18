18/11/14/1241213 story
Two innocent men have been burned alive by a massive lynch mob after WhatsApp rumours branded them child abductors.
A large crowd gathered outside the police station after rumours spread about the two men.
A mob dragged two men out of a police station, savagely beat them and then set them on fire, killing them, after a false rumour was spread on WhatsApp about the pair being child kidnappers.
The mother of one of the men made a desperate plea for the crowd to stop as she watched the lynching unfold on a Facebook livestream.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-46145986
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by NPC-131072 on Wednesday November 14, @02:58PM
“Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.” -- Elon Musk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:11PM
Lynchings are not a new thing. But with social media, maybe the instigators can be made accountable through server logs.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:11PM (4 children)
So what's the angle here? Does someone think lynchings are new? Or that somehow WhatsApp/Livestream makes them more common? Not so, if anything they make them more visible (along with gang rapes).
It is unfortunate, but that's just what fucking happens. Lynchings such as this occur when the public loses faith in the justice system. Other types of lynchings are idealogically/politically driven (like the South African Blacks necklacing other blacks who were percieved to work with the Whites, or Moslems lynching someone they accuse of disrespactign the Quran), or just plain old result of retarded populace (Witch-craft related lynchings anywhere in fucking Africa).
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Wednesday November 14, @03:14PM (2 children)
> Other types of lynchings are idealogically/politically driven
For balance, also KKK lynchings because someone was born with the wrong skin pigment...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:46PM
That's not really true. Lynchings were something that vigilantes did when they didn't think law enforcement would properly resolve the matter. Yes, the vast majority of the people lynched were black, but only about 80%, the other 20-ish% deserve acknowledgement as well.
Obviously, skin color did factor in, but it was hardly the only factor and being the right skin color didn't guarantee that you wouldn't be targeted.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday November 14, @04:11PM
I don't know what group you're talking about. You wouldn't want me to condemn a group that I know nothing about. If you would send me a list of the groups, I will do research on them and certainly I would disavow them if I thought there was something wrong. You may have groups in there that are totally fine and it would be very unfair. So give me a list of the groups and I'll let you know. Honestly, I don't know what the KKK is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:44PM
Less so losing faith that a criminal will go unpunished, more so losing faith that the justice system will come down on the instigators and participants like a ton of bricks.
People have the same emotions and urges everywhere. In Hinter-Islamistan, people get a taste for honor killings, since nothing will happen to the perpetrators. In the US you get swatters, because the police will only make an effort to find them of the consequences of the assault are too politically egregious.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:12PM (1 child)
Hundreds have been killed this way already all over the world, mainly in poor areas that simply trust "the internet", aka WhatsApp, aka Facebook. Facebook has also been complicit in allowing genocide in Myanmar to occur.
You may point that in the past television or radio has been used equally for genocidal aims, but now we have the power where individuals can instigate violence simply because cost of broadcasting has been reduced to null. Before you jump on the "education solves all" train, just look at the Trump train and general populist trends around the world. Society functioning on facts is nothing but an unstable equilibrium that needs to be carefully managed. If it's not, it will quickly decay either to totalitarian rule. The same is true of free market economy. You either carefully manage it, or you'll end up with an oligarchy of monopolies.
Anyway, why do people create and send out these messages? For lulz and because they can.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:27PM
It's the democratization of justice.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:22PM (1 child)
I really dont see any redeeming quality to facebook, whenever Ive seen a friends its filled with the most idiotic drivel and Im pretty sure everyone who uses it gets dumber. I mean this is an extreme case but they also push the more sophisticated msm fake news on people too, giving them a wrong impression about the world which leads to poor decisions (like this, but usually less extreme). Then there is the spying...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:57PM
My girlfriend uses a combination of facebook, skype, snapchat, and whatsapp to keep in contact with friends and family spread across four countries. Her friends and family (besides her sister) are not idiotic so, at worst, conversations are the typical trivial topics of most social interaction that sustain relationships. As for the spying, she is living in the US but not a US citizen, so she is already subjected to all the spying that entails.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:36PM (2 children)
Which is just one reason that I always report those "This guy is a paedophile and he moved into my area, let's get his face known" posts on any social media.
You CANNOT go accusing people of stuff like this, no matter how "sure" you think you are. You have NO idea what the truth is or who might decide that someone "looks a bit like him" and starts this stuff.
Even in a civilised country (where this kind of thing would end with a riot-squad taking the entire crowd away and protecting the alleged "paedophile"), you can't just go throwing these accusations around as it stokes tensions and causes people to react in completely insensible ways.
Notice, however, that it's almost ALWAYS the crowd getting the wrong end of the stick. There are very, very, very few instances where such lynchings result in getting the right person at all. The stupidity of a crowd is not only endless, but doesn't even spot the pattern.
Two problems:
A) People think they can take the law into their own hands.
B) Such people ALWAYS get it wrong anyway.
The first is a matter of civility (that the police should have endeavoured to protect him, and called in assistance, and tried their best not to allow it to happen.
The second is literal human stupidity coming out.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @03:50PM (1 child)
If the national guard or equivalent takes hours to come down, and the crowd outside is thirsty for blood, the most rational solution for the police inside may be to give the mob what it wants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @04:11PM
A crowd in that state is like a pack of animals. There is nothing human working in their brains at that moment, they are pure animalistic instinct. The only way to break that behavior is to trigger another, more powerfull, animalistic instinct.
The police should have started shooting in the crowd. Then you would have seen the crowd's behavior change instantly from rabbid wolf pack to panic stampede of animals running for their lives in every direction. Much like bear bangers instantly break a bear's behavior from predatory to fleeing for its life.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday November 14, @04:14PM
Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Life and career are gone. This is a very important time in Mexico -- and in our Country. Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial!
