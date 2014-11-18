18/11/14/1546207 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday November 14, @04:05PM
from the submit-all-your-pics-to-Google dept.
Google Chrome Labs releases open source, browser-based image optimization tool, Squoosh
As web pages have advanced over the years, they have also dramatically increased in size. This has gradually contributed to pages loading slower and slower. To help web developers easily optimize their pages, Google Chrome Labs has released a new web tool called Squoosh that can downsize, compress, and reformat images.
[...] Supporting a variety of web formats like MozJPEG and WebP and traditional ones like PNG, Squoosh allows you to quickly make your images web-ready. The app is able to do 1:1 visual comparisons of the original image and its compressed counterpart, to help you understand the pros and cons of each format.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @04:36PM (1 child)
The Goog giveth (masses of ads and code) and the Goog taketh away (unnecessary image resolution).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 14, @04:47PM
Profound.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday November 14, @05:11PM
Images arern't the problem. It's all the tracking and advertising scripts that come with every page. A 2 meg download for a 35k png file is silly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @05:22PM
more proprietary shit that I can't right click and save-as on any non-blessed OS or otherwise having to be forced to view via their... browser.
someone shoot them please. the net needs to be free again. we have enough other problems without them being microsoft.