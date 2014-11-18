from the it-sees-what-you-did-there dept.
Samsung's next flagship processor has an NPU for on-device AI
Samsung Electronics is the latest mobile system-on-chip vendor to start using dedicated hardware for on-device machine learning. The Exynos 9 Series 9820, which will undoubtedly be used in the international versions of the Galaxy S10, has a neural processing engine (NPU) that is claimed to deliver up to seven times faster AI performance than the S9's 9810. NPUs can be used to speed up tasks like image processing and AR [(Augmented Reality)].
[...] Elsewhere, Samsung is claiming the Exynos 9820's fourth-generation custom CPU cores will provide a 20-percent boost to conventional single-core performance and 15-percent in multi-core or a 40-percent improvement in power efficiency. The GPU uses ARM's new Mali G76 cores, first seen in the Kirin 980, for what is claimed to be 40 percent greater performance or 35 percent better power efficiency.
The Exynos 9810 SoC had support for "10bit 4K120 encode & decode". The Exynos 9820 supports 8K30 and 4K150.
Also at Android Central and Wccftech.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @08:11PM (1 child)
I'd recommend watching to two minute papers on YT, he summarizes AI and computer graphics paper results in 2-4 minutes with plenty of visual examples and places them in the context of current developments. Watch the channel for a year or two and you'll see the field of AI advance month by month, with a new paper hugely improving over the past paper which attacked a given problem in just a few months.
There's a lot of useful non-gimicky stuff that this can be used for.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 14, @08:15PM
That channel is great. So here's the link: https://www.youtube.com/user/keeroyz/videos [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]