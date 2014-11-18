from the 'bright'-idea dept.
L'Oréal's wearable sensor will track your UV exposure throughout the day
L'Oréal has announced a wearable device that measures your exposure to ultraviolet radiation that can seriously damage your skin and eyes and potentially cause skin cancer. The La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV sensor is designed to clip onto your clothes or bag, and it relies on NFC rather than Bluetooth to transmit its data, meaning it doesn't require a battery to function. L'Oreal previously introduced a similar sensor that attached to your fingernail.
Despite the dangers of UV radiation, it can be very difficult to know exactly how much you're being exposed to. UVA rays can penetrate clouds and glass, which means you're probably exposed to them more than you think. L'Oréal's sensor has the potential to educate people about how often they're being exposed, although it won't solve the problem of people not using enough sunscreen in response.
Once your phone has the UV data, it can integrate it into Apple's HealthKit if you're using an iOS device. There will also be shortcuts to purchase skincare products from L'Oréal's skincare brand La Roche-Posay within the app.
Love the skin you're in. Especially if you're a vampire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @09:00PM (4 children)
"Buy , which we make though others are available, and reduce your risk of by x%."
I hope to see more of it, rather than the innane "Buy this thing because we made you associate it with this lifestyle/identity you would like to have."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @09:03PM
"Buy ‹this type of product›, which we make though others are available, and reduce your risk of ‹health problem› by x%."
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday November 14, @09:25PM (2 children)
I mean, it's not like loreal is the only company that makes fucking sunscreen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @09:51PM (1 child)
L'Oréal is 20% of the market share of all suncreen here, advertising for sunscreen in general is 1/5th advertising for L'Oréal.
I acknowledge that other options are available in the post itself, I don't see how this changes that the purpose of this is to make people buy sunscreen (20% of whom will go with L'Oréal).
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday November 14, @10:09PM
Alright, fair, I'm always down for tearing companies with too much market share to shreds.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Wednesday November 14, @09:08PM
As a Daywalker I can really get behind a product like this. School children in Australia should be required to wear this in addition to a hat and sunscreen. While graveyard workers, and people in Alaska could be notified that they are not getting enough healthy sunlight and could be subject to negative effects like depression and such.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday November 14, @09:25PM
If they could integrate a dosimeter [xkcd.com]. Maybe then people would go the appropriate amount of BANANAs [planetizen.com] about the amount of ionizing radiation they're (not) getting.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @09:29PM
Why else would they not mention the MANY other companies with similar products?
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/comfable/qsun [kickstarter.com]
http://www.liveultrahealthy.com [liveultrahealthy.com]
https://www.thewearablesstore.com/search?q=Uv [thewearablesstore.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @09:58PM
If that gadget is trustworthy. However, the only sensible way to avoid exposure is to wear more clothing and stay indoors on in shadows.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 14, @10:35PM
I bought something like this to go with the new family convertible car in Houston around 2003... it worked, but it was too much fuss and bother to tell you something you pretty much know instinctively anyway.
Maybe if your cell-phone would do this and all you had to do was put it in a sun-exposed holder, that might be convenient enough (like the phone based fitness trackers) to make sense to me. The whole idea of strapping on a fitness tracker, downloading the data to another device for graphing / storing / sharing is just too much for my life - wouldn't you have been better off spending that time doing something else to enhance your fitness, or happiness?