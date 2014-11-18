18/11/14/1931216 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday November 14, @10:33PM
from the with-an-oink-oink-here-and-a...oh,-wait dept.
Exoplanet discovered around neighbouring star
Astronomers have discovered a planet around one of the closest stars to our Sun.
Nearby planets like this are likely to be prime targets in the search for signatures of life, using the next generation of telescopes.
The planet's mass is thought to be more than three times that of our own, placing it in a category of world know as "super-Earths".
It orbits Barnard's star, which sits "just" six light-years away.
Writing in the journal Nature [DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0677-y] [DX], Guillem Anglada Escudé and colleagues say this newly discovered world has a mass 3.2 times bigger than the Earth's.
Also at phys.org.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @10:40PM (1 child)
Better look quick, the Vogons are about to take it out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @11:20PM
We have a lock on the location of the plans for the hyperspace byp[ass. Maybe this is Vogon HQ?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday November 14, @10:52PM (4 children)
Instead of fighting all the time because someone expresses a different social, political or religious belief, can we just repurpose our advanced tech and mil budgets to explore the mindbogglingly diverse solar system and nearby stars ?
A bit more curiosity, a lot less anger.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday November 14, @11:12PM
That would be nice. I'm on board.
This is really close too*, if we're ever going to send someone off to have a look, Barnard's Star might be an option.
Not that I expect that to happen in my lifetime.
.
.
.
* for some values of close.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday November 14, @11:48PM
No. Fighting over meaningless values is what gives life meaning exceeding the bare struggle for survival life is otherwise. Any organism can expand its habitat. But it's only humans that can kill each other over spelling mistakes and the correct pronunciation of the one and only Flying Spaghetti Monster.
p.s. I may or may not had Nyango Star's Anpanman Maachi cover [youtube.com] playing in the background.
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @11:54PM
> Instead of fighting all the time ...
I've been on board as a pacifist all my life. When a neighborhood bully decided to beat me up for no apparent reason (middle school), I just sat down and he didn't know what to do next. I remember that as a very stressful event, but one with a good outcome (luckily he wasn't so committed that he started beating on me while I was down!)
This isn't any kind of religious pacifism, it's all personal. I've never had anything to do with religion. Point of pride, I've never been to a regularly scheduled church service, parents didn't take me to church.
On the other hand, I've been in a few business conflicts and then I fight hard.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday November 15, @12:14AM
Unlikely. There are still the tech hurdles to work out, the differences in time, and the impossibility of visiting most super earths. Assuming some tech hurdles are worked out, it will be you launching the vehicle, and your great-great-grandchild inspecting the datastreams once there, and then a great-great-great-great-great-great-grandchild might visit it. Humans are not that generally forward thinking, or sacrificial for the future either. Children are cared about, but the next generation after that is simply to far ahead to give a shit. I blame c-suits myself and their institutionalized short-term thinking.
That, and it takes evolved intellectuals to get excited enough about scientific exploration to find it more worthy than killing the neighbor for wrongthink.
Even then, it sounds like nobody will ever visit a super earth. At least not without permanent residence. IIRC, there were calculations about the amount of power needed for escape velocity from a super earth, and we didn't have any technology or energy density that came even close. In short, you're never getting off the ground again. We're never retrieving samples, and all we will ever have are telemetry coming from devices. We need advanced drive systems that run on pure energy, and the energy densities that can only be obtained with advanced fission/fusion devices. The flying DeLorean has a better chance of getting off the ground with Mr. Fusion and those hybrid tire/thrusters than any of our current tech.
I think at most we can reasonably shoot for mining asteroids, or bringing them into stable orbit with the moon to be mined there. One of the reasons why everyone cannot have an engine that "runs on water", were the requirements of large amounts of platinum. Between the oceans storing carbon for us (carbon nanotubes), and asteroids giving us all the heavy and precious metals we could want, a lot of the ideas to switch us from fossil fuels become economically viable.
That's after the platinum market crashes the same way the aluminum market did when the Bayer and Hall-Héroult processes were starting to be used :) Could you imagine what it would be possible to build with super cheap platinum, gold, silver, etc?
Realistically, we should shoot for colonies on the moon and mars, and start asteroid mining as soon as possible to gain access to the resources.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 14, @11:12PM
The headline should be: "Astronomers observe flickering starlight and interpret it as an exoplanet". This method has never been independently verified.