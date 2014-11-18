from the 'shadow'-of-things-to-come? dept.
AI software helped NASA dream up this spider-like interplanetary lander
Using an AI design process, engineers at software company Autodesk and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory came up with a new interplanetary lander concept that could explore distant moons like Europa and Enceladus. Its slim design weighs less than most of the landers that NASA has already sent to other planets and moons.
Autodesk announced its new innovative lander design today at the company's conference in Las Vegas — revealing a spacecraft that looks like a spider woven from metal. The company says the idea to create the vehicle was sparked when Autodesk approached NASA to validate a lander prototype it had been working on. After looking at Autodesk's work, JPL and the company decided to form a design team — comprised of five engineers from Autodesk and five from JPL — to come up with a new way to design landers.
See also: These Organic-Inspired Planetary Landers Could Help NASA Reach Other Worlds
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @12:17AM
Mechanically, is looks sound.
Thermal insulation? Not based on the skeleton alone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @12:28AM
Ugh, has no one seen Stargate?!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday November 15, @12:44AM (2 children)
A company that bets it's reputation on making accurate 3-D models, joins forces with a, um, hmmm. Customer. Yeah, that works. They get with a customer that is known for making very reliable one-offs.
Just because your latest marketing materials yell AI at every point, it won't stop me from thinking (Bundy?)
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @01:04AM (1 child)
"She looked at me first!"
"No, she looked in my general direction before she ever looked at you!"
Screaming. One could hear two men screaming at one another. It would be difficult to tell what exactly they were arguing about just by listening to them yell, but inspecting their surroundings would quickly provide the answer. A certain toy was lying on the ground near them; it was heavily damaged and it was clear that it would not be able to move. Right then, the argument escalated.
In a fit of rage, one of the men grabbed the toy's left leg. To prevent that man from hogging the toy all to himself, the other man grabbed the toy's neck with both of his hands and held on tightly. After this, both men struggled valiently and attempted to pull the naked little girl towards themselves. Naturally, as this was transpiring, the girl screamed in pain and begged them to stop. However, the only thing the two men cared about was claiming her for themselves.
"She's mine!"
"No, she's mine! Let go!!!"
"No, you let go!"
Crack! Something had broken. Something small. Something fragile. Something delectable. Yes, the little girl's neck had snapped, thereby rendering her a useless lump of meat that was worth less than a piece of trash on the ground. Just as the men were about to scream at one another in righteous fury, they spotted something interesting walking by on the sidewalk. Then, the two men instantly dashed towards their new object of desire.
Both of the men grabbed the woman on the sidewalk at the same time. Thus, a new argument began...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday November 15, @01:12AM
http://kr5ddit.com/ [kr5ddit.com] is the site for you
Google Search for Fuck MDC [google.com]. I get 470,000 hits; and you?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday November 15, @01:10AM
The original design for the Lunar Lander came out twice as heavy as NASA had budgeted for it. Designing the too-heavy model had taken up some precious time - they took JFK's "Before The Decade Is Out" challenge seriously. NASA proceeded with SWIP.
They did such things as determine how many layers of aluminized mylar insulation were _really_ necessary. The cut down everything they could.
We can see that SWIP actually worked. Has Google a link?
https://www.hq.nasa.gov/pao/History/SP-4205/ch7-3.html [nasa.gov]
Actually it was Grumman that initiated SWIP, they also had something called Scrape. I clearly remember the book I read said the original design was 2X too heavy, but the article doesn't seem to say that. Now this is really cool:
Google Search for Fuck MDC [google.com]. I get 470,000 hits; and you?