from the something-for-your-blood-pressure dept.
Under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) any ordinary online Joe or Jeanette has the right to know which data are gathered about his/her activities. What's more, if a site wants to share those data with a third-party, it also has to clearly inform ya about those other companies, who in turn have to inform you about which personal data they're processing, with whom they're sharing those data and so on.
In short, turtles all the way down.
Yet that's a concept that apparently has zoomed right past the well-educated heads of such obscure companies like Oracle, Acxiom, Criteo, Equifax, Experian, Quantcast and Tapiad: just some of the data processors at the heart of the commercialized Internet.
Let's take a look at just two of them: Oracle and Acxiom.
Oracle [Data Cloud] sorts individuals into thousands of categories, based on more than 30,000 data attributes including newspaper readership, dieting, weight, ethnicity, charitable causes, online dating, politics [Pro 2nd Amendment Voters, Fiscally Conservative/Liberal, Likely Pro-Choice, Likely Supportive of Same Sex Marriage] and so on for 2 billion consumer profiles (drawn from 1,500 data partners).
Acxiom claims to cover 700 million people, with for example more than 3,500 specific behavioural insights for over 90% of UK households [Alcohol at Home, Heavy Spenders, Interest in Going to the Pub], while drumming its chest about its Personicx lifestage segmentation system and its LiveRamp IdentityLink: an identity graph which matches email and postal addresses, cookies, deviceIDs and, of course, phone numbers to individual 'consumers', merging both online and offline data.
They must be slightly envious towards Facebook's 52,000 personal attributes and 1.9 billion users.
Their curiosity piqued by such wildly optimistic messaging, the people at Privacy International decided to try out their rights under the GDPR. With some funny results: e.g. a data broker returning personal data as been provided by another data broker -- but that other data broker [Oracle] referring to an online (what else) tool only returning a blank stare. At least they made an effort, there: obtaining user consent was an interesting concept, for them data brokers do-gooders.
On November 8, Privacy International contacted data protection authorities in France, Ireland and the UK, and filed complaints against the 7 data brokers [Acxiom, Oracle], ad-tech companies (Criteo, Quantcast, Tapad) and credit referencing agencies (Equifax, Experian) mentioned.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @02:27AM
does the eu and its puppet governments apply the gdpr to themselves?
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Thursday November 15, @02:29AM (1 child)
Isn't it always funny how when regulations come in, it's such a chore to business and companies - making the slightest change to their business model or procedures is wrought with hardship and challenge. Of course, when it comes to making a profit or bringing a new product to market, they are the nimble and agile leaders of the field. No challenge is too difficult, no leap too long and no problem too complex.
While I tend to lean towards "less is better" when it comes to regulation in general, at times I see this sort of paltry effort being made and start leaning towards more regulation and stricter fines for corporations abusing the average person.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @02:51AM
I'm able to change my personal workflow fairly easily, but when ms or google changes how their products work it really throws me off for a while
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 15, @02:31AM
What if your local police department is accessing all of that data? Is that a "good thing" for you? (We already know that many police departments have a Facebook presence.)
What about your local grocer? Do you want him accessing everything the data giants have amassed on you?
Your local school board?
Or, at the next election, do you want "the other side" broadcasting some of the more embarrassing details of your life? Or the life of your candidate?
Can your employer access all those data?
How about a representative of a gang?
All of those rat bastard data brokers are selling the data for profit. Who will they sell to, and who will they not sell to? We've already seen that mega-corp (such as Apple) will cooperate with oppressive regimes to rat out dissidents (such as China). What do we think is going to happen when the oppressive regime is in Washington, or London, or Paris?
I've downloaded the PDF in TFS. Don't have time to read it right now, but the background for the article goes into the many ways Uber has abused employees and customers. That's enough to get anyone thinking, isn't it? It may be YOU next! In fact, it probably is you. How many "discount cards" have you signed up for?
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft #MUH_FREEZE_PEACH!!!111one
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday November 15, @02:33AM (1 child)
Here in the office we know that we can't implement that without everybody implementing it - we'll loose the competition. So the decision was to wait till EU finds an example to fry and see how badly it will be damaged and then adjust accordingly. The idea was that we are relatively less obvious target. I guess the show just started.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @02:50AM
Careful, Fluffeh will give you more regulations! Loose lips sink ships!