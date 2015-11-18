from the it's-not-my-fault dept.
Facebook Executives Ignored Warnings, Deflected Blame as Scandals Mounted, Report Says :
From Russian election meddling to a massive data privacy scandal, Facebook has faced a seemingly endless list of troubles. Now, a new report suggests the social network's leadership may be among its biggest challenges.
Over the past three years, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg ignored warnings, deflected blame and were distracted by other projects as the social network lurched from crisis to crisis, according to a more than 5,000-word report by The New York Times. The paper, which interviewed more than 50 people for the story, painted an unflattering portrait of two executives' handling of the series of scandals, some of which eventually promoted Congress to ask both of them to testify.
The piece focused on Facebook's handling of fake news posted by Russian trolls ahead of the 2016 presidential, the impact of which Zuckerberg initially dismissed as "crazy," and the company's efforts to deflect blame after data of 87 million users was harvested by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. The story also touched on in-fighting at the highest of levels of the company.
"Bent on growth, the pair ignored warning signs and then sought to conceal them from public view," The Times wrote. "At critical moments over the last three years, they were distracted by personal projects, and passed off security and policy decisions to subordinates, according to current and former executives."
Facebook told the paper it was committed to addressing the challenges.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @04:01AM (1 child)
With language like that coming from the Five Eyes' paper of record, I almost wonder if Zuckerfuck is offering them resistance. It might also be that the Five Eyes are determined to tear Failbook down regardless of how much they acquiesce to the demands for bourgeois censorship. Of course, there is likely a fair amount of technical ignorance motivating this saber-rattling also.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @04:21AM
Or... facebook is a garbage company like everybody on soylent has been saying since day one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @04:03AM (1 child)
I can't believe that the all powerful totally-worth-the-salary CEOs could possibly do wrong.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday November 15, @04:07AM
well at least he kow-towed to Congress. Would they have griped at him more sternly had he showed up in his Grey T-Shirt(TM)?
Google Search for Fuck MDC [google.com]. I get 470,000 hits; and you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @04:08AM (2 children)
A couple of months ago Zuckerberg said that holocaust denial was just a difference of opinion. And now we find out that dumbass was using Soros conspiracy theories to discredit critics of facebook. For those who have not been paying attention, all Soros conspiracy theories are just anti-semitic dogwhistles. Substituite "soros" with "the joos" to understand the real meaning. Exactly like rothschild conspiracy theories were anti-semitic dogwhistles back in the nazi era. Anti-soros conspiracy theories about him paying for the scaravan in order to bring in brown people to outbreed whites is what got those 11 jews killed two weeks ago.
I'm sure some proto-nazi will come along to say but "Soros really is a bad guy" - fuck off with bullshit because you can't actually name one thing he's done that is even remotely on par with the hate directed at him. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet don't get that shit but they do basically the same stuff with their non-profit foundations as Soros does. And do not even try with that bullshit that soros was a nazi because fuck you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @04:38AM (1 child)
Calling it "bullshit" doesn't make it wrong.
He has publicly said (in an interview) that the best years of his life were when under Nazi rule he got to help get rid of Jews.
If you're thinking "But he is a Jew!", please note that Hitler's grandmother was too.
Oh, in case you need a reminder, those 11 Jews were killed by a socialist who hated Trump.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday November 15, @04:59AM
george soros best years of my life nazi
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/george-soros-nazi-jew-conspiracy-theory-roseanne-barr-twitter-rant-a8377301.html [independent.co.uk]
He quite his job rather than instruct a bunch of jewish people to go somewhere that they'd be arrested.
He then spent the rest of the war passing as a Christian. The above article mentions the years of therapy that Soros undertook to deal with the pain of having denied his faith.
When the right says "SOROS WORSE THAN HITLOR!!!!OMG PONIES1111" what they're really saying is that Soros doesn't toe the corporate line.
Google Search for Fuck MDC [google.com]. I get 470,000 hits; and you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @04:42AM (1 child)
Russians spent about $200,000 in an election that cost the candidates $2,000,000,000.
That is a factor of 10,000. That is 0.01% of the total being spent by Russia.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @05:07AM
I know, right? In 2016 it was Hillary's turn to be president. The election was stolen from her because of interference from the russian hackers.
But now things are different -- all social media accounts of the russian hackers have been shut down once and for all. I look forward to November 2020 when Hillary finally gets her turn... and for the United States' triumphant return back to the right side of history.