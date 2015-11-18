from the frog-in-a-pot dept.
The San Diego Union-Tribune is one of a few sources reporting: https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/environment/sd-me-climate-study-error-20181113-story.html
Researchers with UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Princeton University recently walked back scientific findings published last month that showed oceans have been heating up dramatically faster than previously thought as a result of climate change.
The original paper indicated that oceans were warming 60 percent more than outlined by the IPCC and was widely published and remarked. The significantly increased warming conclusion was quickly challenged by an English mathematician looking at the methodologies used.
The authors promptly confirmed the issue thanking him for pointing it out, and have redone their calculations and submitted corrections to the journal Nature. Per one of the authors after reviewing and correcting:
"Our error margins are too big now to really weigh in on the precise amount of warming that's going on in the ocean," Keeling said. "We really muffed the error margins."
The article continues:
While papers are peer reviewed before they're published, new findings must always be reproduced before gaining widespread acceptance throughout the scientific community, said Gerald Meehl, a climate scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado.
"This is how the process works," he said. "Every paper that comes out is not bulletproof or infallible. If it doesn't stand up under scrutiny, you review the findings."
The same author indicates "the ocean is still likely warmer than the estimate used by the IPCC"