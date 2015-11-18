Oracle's bid to halt the Pentagon's JEDI $10bn winner-takes-all cloud IT contract has been turned down.

Uncle Sam's Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a statement on Wednesday explaining that it would not be taking up Oracle's appeal of the US Department of Defense's stipulation that the entire JEDI technology platform be limited to a single supplier.

Considered one of the most lucrative and sought-after government contracts in recent memory, JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) will award the winning contractor a $10bn decade-long contract to overhaul the DoD's entire IT infrastructure.