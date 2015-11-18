An Amazon spokesperson said earlier it would not release the recordings "without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us."

The judge agrees.

So he issued just such a legal demand.

[...] "Amazon does not seek to obstruct any lawful investigation but rather seeks to protect the privacy rights of its customers when the government is seeking their data from Amazon, especially when that data may include expressive content protected by the First Amendment," company lawyers wrote at the time.

It is yet to respond to the New Hampshire Court order.