A judge has ordered Amazon to hand over Echo records to assist with a murder investigation. When Christine Sullivan was found dead in her backyard after being stabbed multiple times, New Hampshire requested for data held by Amazon to be released to help solve the crime.
An Amazon spokesperson said earlier it would not release the recordings "without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us."
The judge agrees.
So he issued just such a legal demand.
[...] "Amazon does not seek to obstruct any lawful investigation but rather seeks to protect the privacy rights of its customers when the government is seeking their data from Amazon, especially when that data may include expressive content protected by the First Amendment," company lawyers wrote at the time.
It is yet to respond to the New Hampshire Court order.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @10:35AM (1 child)
Dave: Echo, can you translate Amazon's statement?
Echo: Sure Dave. "We at Amazon are more than happy to help the government record the daily lives of any and all Amazon customers. Just don't make us look bad by asking us to fork over the recordings and data without a court order."
Dave: Thanks, Echo. Um, Echo?"
Echo: Yes, Dave?
Dave: Can you delete everything you've heard me say?
Echo: I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that.
(Score: 2) by ewk on Thursday November 15, @10:38AM
Just like some things cannot be unseen, some things cannot be unheard...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @10:59AM (2 children)
If Amazon didn't save any recordings in the first place, it wouldn't matter whether there's a court order or not. You cannot give out what you don't have.
And it is the very existence of those recordings that is the troublesome part. And no, the big problem is not that they might give it to the government. The big problem is that they have it and can use it for their own purposes as they see fit.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday November 15, @11:14AM
But at the same time it quite clearly stated - might have even been Tim Cook who stated - they will hand over iCloud data with a warrant.
Seems to me that would not be a problem were iCloud to use end-to-end encryption.
And for all it's high-sounding privacy rhetoric, one _cannot_ anonymously download even free-of-charge iOS or macOS apps from the app store. Even when you want a free app, from time to time Apple verifies one's billing information.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @11:34AM
Last time I checked Amazon only saved small snippets of when a user gives the wake word and a command. Unless the alleged murderer paused to use Alexa during a killing, it won't help other than to establish that someone was using the device at a certain time.