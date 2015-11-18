from the sign-of-things-to-come dept.
Ford's China partner planning to sell in U.S. in 2020
Ford Motor Co.'s newest Chinese partner, Zotye Automobile, is preparing to launch at least two SUVs in the Blue Oval's backyard.
The relatively small Chinese automaker Zotye Automobile International Co. is partnering with California-based HAAH Automotive Holdings to look beyond its home market and form a new sales distribution company in the United States known as Zotye USA (pronounced ZOH-tay) — a tie-up that would sell direct competitors to some of Ford's most lucrative SUVs.
"We're facing a new reality where the Chinese domestic market is slowing for the first time in recent memory," said Michael Dunne, CEO of Hong Kong-based ZoZo Go, a firm that advises automakers on the Chinese market. "Now that things have gone soft, automakers are finding themselves in a situation where they have to export and find new markets. Zotye is possibly the first, but they won't be the last."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @02:36PM
There is a large gap between US and Chinese regulations for crash, emissions and probably many other details. They might send some SUVs here, but my guess is the first few batches will be sent back for non-compliance. It will take more than a couple of years to satisfy the USA rules.
There will also be aggressive USA car dealers that want to get in on the next big round of lower-priced vehicles from low wage countries, but the Feds will hold fast to the regulations.
The Chinese might do better trying to peddle their vehicles in S. America or Africa where rules are easier?
It would be nice to revisit this news item in a couple of years, to see if my prediction is correct.