Ancient Greek city Tenea found by archaeologists
Archaeologists in Greece believe they have found the lost city of Tenea, thought to have been founded by captives of the legendary Trojan War.
They said they had discovered the remains of a housing settlement, jewellery, coins and several burial sites in the southern Peloponnese area.
Until now, archaeologists had a rough idea of where the city might have been located but had no tangible proof.
The items date from 4th Century BC to Roman times.
Excavation work around the modern-day village of Chiliomodi began in 2013, and "proof of the existence" of Tenea emerged in work carried out in September and early October this year, officials said.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday November 15, @03:43PM (1 child)
The Trojan war was sometime around 12th century BC, and these remains date to no older than 4th century BC? Something is missing here. Archaeologists have not dug up much yet, and expect to find older remains, I suppose?
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday November 15, @04:32PM
Not sure if they expect to find older items, but it's possible and would help confirm the legend. Wish I could go help them dig.