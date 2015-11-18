from the big-deal-in-a-small-package dept.
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has unveiled a smaller, cheaper, lower-powered Pi 3, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+. The new model will sell for $25 USD and has lower power requirements with less RAM than the 3B+ (512 MB DDR2), only a single USB port, and no Ethernet port. However, it has the same BCM2837B0 quad core processor running at 1.4 GHz, a dual band WIFI networking, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy connectivity, the normal 40-pin GPIO header, and audio and video output.
The Japanese company MechaTracks has announced a 4G LTE add-on board (commonly called a HAT) for the Raspberry Pi called 4GPi. The 4GPi is the first commercially produced add-on board which offers CAT4 LTE connectivity for the Raspberry Pi, with 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload speeds. Other existing solutions are bandwidth limited, or are adapters for LTE modems used in laptops, with smaller antenna connectors.
MechaTracks notes that driver support for the 4GPi add-on board is available for Raspbian, the Raspberry Pi specific variant of Debian. Additionally, the 4GPi includes extension pins for the Raspberry Pi GPIO connector, making it possible to use in conjunction with other HATs. The add-on is compatible with any Raspberry Pi model which has a 40-pin GPIO header. Presently, this includes the Pi 1 A+ and B+, Pi 2 Model B, Pi 3 Model B and B+, as well as the Pi Zero and Zero W.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 15, @05:49PM (1 child)
The RasPi 3B+ only cost $10 more and has 2X the RAM a much more usable 1GB of RAM as opposed to a mere 512MB of RAM. At that point, you should seriously consider a RapPi Zero W instead, which only has a single-core 1GHZ processor, but the same 512MB RAM in an even smaller form factor. The Rasberry Pi Zero W also only costs $10. Great for headless applications, but those cost savings get eaten up with adapters for the miniaturized connectors.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 15, @06:10PM
Even with NoScript and uBlock, my 4-yr old Android tablet with 512M of RAM can barely keep 4 mostly-text tabs open.
It's pretty amazing how wasteful modern browsers and websites are, when I see how much processing we can achieve with half that much RAM in our embedded systems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @05:56PM
Sure, these are embedded deices and are not meant as desktops ( hear me, rerto pi? ) but still, for about the same price you can get far better hardware.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday November 15, @06:21PM
I'm interested on what the RasPi foundation is going to do next. Looking for another SoC they say? Interesting.
How about no proprietary blobs.
I wish there were some kind of "mother" board into which you could plug a bunch of Pi zeros.
