System error: Japan cybersecurity minister admits he has never used a computer
A Japanese minister in charge of cybersecurity has provoked astonishment by admitting he has never used a computer in his professional life, and appearing confused by the concept of a USB drive. Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, is the deputy chief of the government's cybersecurity strategy office and also the minister in charge of the Olympic and Paralympic Games that Tokyo will host in 2020.
In parliament on Wednesday however, he admitted he doesn't use computers. "Since the age of 25, I have instructed my employees and secretaries, so I don't use computers myself," he said in a response to an opposition question in a lower house session, local media reported.
He also appeared confused by the question when asked about whether USB drives were in use at Japanese nuclear facilities. His comments were met with incredulity by opposition lawmakers. "It's unbelievable that someone who has not touched computers is responsible for cybersecurity policies," said opposition lawmaker Masato Imai.
And his comments provoked a firestorm online. "Doesn't he feel ashamed?" wrote one Twitter user. "Today any company president uses a PC. He doesn't even know what a USB is. Holy cow."
Another joked that perhaps Sakurada was simply engaged in his own kind of cybersecurity. "If a hacker targets this Minister Sakurada, they wouldn't be able to steal any information. Indeed it might be the strongest kind of security!"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @08:15PM (1 child)
Not using computers is a life choice. He should proudly martyr himself in the name of diversity!
On the other hand, those that nominated and accepted him for that position should go lie down in their graves and roll in it. Wouldn't be too much of a loss if they just stayed there, I gather.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 15, @08:24PM
The Japanese have an alternate method.
(Score: 3, Funny) by edIII on Thursday November 15, @08:39PM
I was bout to say something sarcastic, then remembered who Putin put into office in America.
Mr. Sakurada, you are not alone in being woefully unsuited for the job :)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jelizondo on Thursday November 15, @08:45PM (1 child)
In my experience, rarely a politician or politically-appointed person has qualifications for the job. In private industry it is about the same, the CEO is a guy/gal from sales who has no fucking idea what happens in the factory floor.
At those high levels, it is more about attending meetings and securing funding that about technical knowledge.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by pipedwho on Thursday November 15, @09:06PM
Absolutely. I can understand knocking a guy for being incompetent at his job, but this guys job is about leadership and being able to delegate technical tasks and questions to professionals with in-depth knowledge. Not to come up with half-arsed solutions by himself.
Laughing at him because he doesn't know what a USB is is funny from a 'look, we found a guy that doesn't play with the toys he's selling' standpoint. And conversely, even he did know, are you then going to grill him about all the possible technical pitfalls that entails, and possible alternatives. You may as well laugh at Bill Gates because he doesn't know the name or details of some .NET interface library. These guys have professionals working for them with a detailed understanding of their speciality to solve problems. As a corollary, a boss that "knows just enough to be dangerous" is far more worthy of ridicule. And I'm sure we've all seen how that can play out.
That whole article comes across like the banter in a primary school playground where the kids laugh about the teacher because she wasn't down with some inane meme that is sweeping through the third grade like the stench of an overflowing sewerage system.
(Score: 4, Touché) by SomeGuy on Thursday November 15, @08:49PM
Oh, the irony.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday November 15, @08:50PM (2 children)
I don't really find it all that odd, after all he is just the minister, the public figure or talking head, or deputy chief on a strategic level. Most ministers, or just politicians in general, don't seem to know anything about their area of responsibility. That is why they have a staff and experts, they bring the knowledge and he remains the "pretty" face that makes decisions. His answer of delegating it to his subordinates for the last 40 something years seems fine to me, after all he comes from a society that is very much into a strict hierarchical system. If he doesn't like computers on a personal level that is fine to, it's a choice to use one. Sure it might collide with our ideas about high technology Japan but that might be more or our problem. I do wonder how he gets on in Japanese society of today without any computers, perhaps his wife and/or children does all the computer work while he spends his time in silent contemplation.
If anything I found it more strange that they dumped him with both being chief of cybersecurity strategy and at the same time also in charge of the 2020 Olympics -- that is one hell of a combination. At least it wasn't the cyber-olympics ...
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday November 15, @08:58PM (1 child)
I find it very odd. Not because he is the minister, but because anyone who doesn't use a computer today in their personal life is missing a lot of today's cultural life.
I bet he really does use a computer: it's just that he calls it his cellphone.
lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday November 15, @09:09PM
Sure we could turn this into a "what is a computer" question, when he says computer he might be referring to a "PC" or "Mac" or whatnot only. That could very well be the case. He might be just using a smartphone, but if he does it wouldn't surprise me if he only uses it for voice calls. I doubt he is running a mad amount of apps and then claims not to use computers. That would be quite odd. He probably also owns at least one giant flatscreen TV, which is also more or less a computer today. His car, if he owns one, is also more or less a giant computer on wheels. Etc.
That said I wouldn't be surprised if his secretary or assistants really do all that work for him and then if needed hands him the phone if he needs to talk to someone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @08:55PM (1 child)
ebay probably has some sepuku knives on sale right now.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday November 15, @08:58PM
But who will order them for him ... his secretary?
(Score: 2, Disagree) by requerdanos on Thursday November 15, @09:23PM
I was going to respond to the idiot(s) who are saying some variation of "having no clue what he is in charge of is not important for a management position"--(really? incompetence is a plus?)--but there are just too many of them.
So... if you said, above, or if you plan to say, somewhere, below, that not being able to tell your own posterior from a cavitated opening in the ground is either unimportant or a benefit to being in charge of cybersecurity, I enthusiastically encourage everyone to take note of same and pay you no attention at all.
The level of cluelessness that this individual displays means that he can't even identify a cybersecurity checklist when presented with a variety of real and fake ideas, much less actually competently oversee something that he isn't even aware of.
Please consider very carefully whether someone who does not even know what a USB drive is, will be able to make sure that nuclear plant security isn't breached by their use, to take just one example (that was helpfully already provided for you in TFA). Now extrapolate that vast sucking vacuum of knowledge to every actual and possible vulnerability that needs to be actively prevented in order to keep up with cybersecurity best practices.
Seriously, you think that being to tell the difference between a computer and a toaster oven would be unimportant (or, a *liability*) for this? That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard (dead even tie).
There are already too many people who have to put up with incompetent people making the decisions that affect security and now you're making it worse for them by encouraging that sort of thing. Knock it off. If you can't repent, at least remain silent.