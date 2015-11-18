from the tsuki-no-usagi dept.
Russia says it's going to beat Elon Musk and SpaceX's 'old tech' with a nuclear rocket
Elon Musk and SpaceX won't be leading the reusable rocket space race long, at least not if Russia has anything to say about it. Russia's Keldysh Research Center has been working on a reusable rocket solution for nearly a decade now, and now it's ramping up the hype with a new concept video showing how its spacecraft works.
Speaking with reporters, Vladimir Koshlakov explained that Elon Musk and SpaceX pose no real threat to the group's plans. Musk, Koshlakov says, is relying on technology that will soon be antiquated, while Russia is looking towards shaping the future of spaceflight.
The Russian researchers say that their nuclear-powered rocket platform will be able to make it to Mars seven months after launch, and that its reusable rocket stages can be put back into service after just 48 hours.
"Reusability is the priority," Koshlakov reportedly said. "We must develop engines that do not need to be fine-tuned or repaired more than once every ten flights. Also, 48 hours after the rocket returns from space, it must be ready to go again. This is what the market demands."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @11:25PM (2 children)
What could possibly go wrong?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday November 15, @11:54PM (1 child)
Can you say nuclear air burst explosion?
That said it's not a new idea to nuke up your space rockets, NASA (and probably others) looked at it during the 70's and built quite a few prototypes and there was nuclear batteries in many of the probes and satellites sent away into space or onto other planets. So I guess they found it worth the risk, just didn't care enough or perhaps there was no other options.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @12:15AM
Project Orion at General Atomics. Tree-huggers probably wouldn't approve of this technology today.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 15, @11:28PM (2 children)
You know, there's just something amusing about Russia smack talking a US guy about how to capitalism. Even more so if they turn out to be right.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday November 16, @12:19AM (1 child)
Here is the web site of the company in question. It's called S7 http://s7space.ru/en/ [s7space.ru]
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday November 16, @12:27AM
It appears that the company is a subsidiary of the biggest Russian airline S7 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S7_Airlines [wikipedia.org]
It started as a Siberian charter service and had a difficult history after Ukrainians shot down it's flight from Israel over Crimea back in 2001. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siberia_Airlines_Flight_1812 [wikipedia.org]
