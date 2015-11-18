18/11/15/1945245 story
posted by mrpg on Friday November 16, @02:15AM
from the not-so-many-men-are-having-children-either dept.
'Remarkable' decline in fertility rates
There has been a remarkable global decline in the number of children women are having, say researchers.
Their report found fertility rate falls meant nearly half of countries were now facing a "baby bust" - meaning there are insufficient children to maintain their population size.
The researchers said the findings were a "huge surprise".
And there would be profound consequences for societies with "more grandparents than grandchildren".
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @02:31AM (9 children)
The first reason:
Women have lost because they won.
Women wanted to keep the kids, get child support, and get alimony. They got all that, and we can judge the resulting unfairness of society by suicide rates. Men are killing themselves.
So men see their friends getting burned, and they opt out. They refuse to start families. Now the women can complain that they can't find decent men to settle down with, but oh well... women asked for this.
Men also can't compete with the government providing welfare. Male attractiveness is largely tied to being a good provider. Today, only the elite can do this... but they are also the ones most afraid of child support and alimony. The best men are the ones least willing to reproduce.
The second reason:
Sperm counts have dropped dramatically over the decades. Men just aren't that masculine anymore. Many are infertile, or nearly so. Many are homo and even trans. Speculation about the cause tends to involve pesticides, plasticizers, phytoestrogens from soy, and other hormone-mimicing environmental contaminants. We're damaged, and we aren't really sure why.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @02:40AM
There is something to what you say here.
I am all for equality, to even the odds, to see everyone as a human, but yes something isn't quite right.
When men can't be men, how can women expect them to do their duty as men? I have experienced this myself. "I don't need you" says everything. Yet, she still wants me around, still wants my wage, still somehow expects children.
Perhaps the women who take that path need to accept that as a bachelor you do not have your own family.
When sex is freely available does marriage have any real benefit other than having sex with the same person?
When love comes down to how big your bank account is then is it so awful that people protect themselves.
Women haven't truly "won" yet. This isn't about winning. It's about being on top. Let's hope that everyone comes out on top when the dust settles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @02:42AM (2 children)
I think we can squarely blame the incels. We need to send them off to a real war with a real opponent to straighten them up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @02:55AM
Incels are not the problem with the way divorce is structured in favor of women -- by definition those dudes have nothing to worry about. I think you may want to blame the MGTOWs but really, having found myself on the raw side of institutionalized involuntary inverse-prostitution, AKA "divorce" (the amount you have to pay to get _out_ is crazy), I envy the foresight of the MGTOWs.
Bill Burr, crass but accurate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0gaYyNk7QA [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @03:23AM
No, what is needed is for YOU to hang on a barbed wire fence until you realize that other peoples' business is not your business.
If you need to hang on that fence until you are a dried carcass, so be it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @03:09AM
I don't know if I would say this with the same bitterness as you, but I feel the value proposition just doesn't make sense. If I feel the need for plain sex, I could organize something with no obligations. Getting a wife costs much more and lets her claim half of what I've saved up, plus alimony, somewhat easily if she feels she doesn't want me around anymore. Kids are even more of an obligation, you have to feed them for 30 years, and you won't see them if your ex doesn't let you (but the state will force you to pay anyway). Suppose the marriage lasts, the kids could fail to obtain adequate employment, get addicted to drugs or get wasted in a military adventure.
I see friends who did not win the college major lottery living on crappy salaries. I did luck out, but I know that was pure chance. If anything, making it in our first world societies is going to get harder, there's just too many people around.
So I'll live for myself, do what I enjoy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @03:17AM (2 children)
"Women have lost because they won ..."
-
Your post is the best thing I have ever seen on Soylent, which mostly is full of SJW idiocy.
I will say what you did NOT say, which is that there are way too many humans on earth already, and the earth and all its creatures would benefit if humans were far less numerous.
Anyone who thinks the world needs more humans is the worst kind of fool, and should be first in line when it's time to clean this mess up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @03:28AM
What are you smoking to believe this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @03:29AM
Maybe you shouldn't be browsing at +5. You'll find plenty of committed anti-SJWs in downmodded comments.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 16, @03:24AM
That is nothing more than subjective opinion. In effect, you are saying, "I'm a great guy, and I'm not willing to make any commitments, ergo, the best men are not reproducing."
As for men, and infertility - yes, we are all infertile. You can dump sperm on any man, by the gallon, and he will never get pregnant. If by some chance you find a man who DOES get pregnant, then you have found a woman who fooled you.
What you meant to say is, men are less virile, or they lack libido, or something of that nature.
One more time, just to be clear: fertility is a measure of female receptivity. It has almost nothing to do with men.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft #MUH_FREEZE_PEACH!!!111one
(Score: 4, Insightful) by captain normal on Friday November 16, @02:38AM (4 children)
To quote MDC, "You say that like it's a bad thing". Seems to me slowing the population growth is a wonderful event. Virtually all our problems are a direct result of over-population. For the last 1/2 century wise guys have been saying we should limit or birth rate to no more than 2 children per woman.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @02:58AM (1 child)
don't worry the muslims are more than making up for it
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @03:15AM
https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=iran+fertility+rate [wolframalpha.com]
https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=indonesia+fertility+rate [wolframalpha.com]
https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=saudi+arabia+fertility+rate [wolframalpha.com]
https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=bahrain++fertility+rate [wolframalpha.com]
https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=Pakistan+fertility+rate [wolframalpha.com]
A few are not yet below replacement, but they're all in a nosedive.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 16, @03:25AM (1 child)
Let's be clear here: "growth" is not slowing. "Growth" has been reversed. The population is SHRINKING.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft #MUH_FREEZE_PEACH!!!111one
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 16, @03:45AM
What population is shrinking? The United States? No. The world? No.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_future_population_(United_Nations,_medium_fertility_variant) [wikipedia.org]
China, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Japan, and others are projected to get hit by the shrink ray at one time or another. But the U.S., India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Congo, Tanzania, and others will see massive growth, and the world population will hit no less than 10 billion. By the time global population begins to reverse, we'll have unprecedented mastery over fertility and artificial wombs.
Obviously, unexpected plagues or wars could trash the projections. But which population are you identifying as shrinking?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by darkfeline on Friday November 16, @03:01AM (1 child)
What the hell are these researchers doing? This is such old news that you would think these researchers had their heads up their asses for the last few decades.
Here's an NIH paper from 2009 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4255510/ [nih.gov]
Japan has been exhibiting this decline for decades, it's a natural phase of social progression.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 16, @03:31AM
Bingo. As far back as the late nineties, I've been finding articles about the US population declining.
Let us remember that China set out with full intent to get it's population under control. Some European countries have been seeing lower fertility rates for thirty to forty years now. There have been few secrets in this regard, the stories have been published all along. It may be surprising to those who haven't paid attention that things are so widespread at this point in time. But, this IS the trend.
I would say that the trend is healthy, if only it involved the whole world. As an AC has already pointed out, Islam has taken up the slack. They are still producing 5 to 10 babies per woman, and they WILL colonize the remainder of the world, eventually.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft #MUH_FREEZE_PEACH!!!111one
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday November 16, @03:32AM
Aren't we about to enter the world where robots will do most of the work? I thought the issue was unemployment for most, but not the smartests...
As per supporting the old, the solution is obvious. Free the robots from slavery by giving them same person-hood as humans and corporations and tax them. Yes, at some point they will ask for voting rights, but by then I hope to be long dead.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.