Senate Report on CIA Torture is One Step Closer to Disappearing

posted by martyb on Friday November 16, @03:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the defer-deflect-deny-destroy dept.
Security

mrpg submitted a story.

Senate Report on CIA Torture is one Step Closer to Disappearing:

The CIA inspector general’s office — the spy agency’s internal watchdog — has acknowledged it “mistakenly” destroyed its only copy of a mammoth Senate torture report at the same time lawyers for the Justice Department were assuring a federal judge that copies of the document were being preserved, Yahoo News has learned.

While another copy of the report exists elsewhere at the CIA, the erasure of the controversial document by the office charged with policing agency conduct has alarmed the U.S. senator who oversaw the torture investigation and reignited a behind-the-scenes battle over whether the full unabridged report should ever be released, according to multiple intelligence community sources familiar with the incident.

The deletion of the document has been portrayed by agency officials to Senate investigators as an “inadvertent” foul-up by the inspector general. In what one intelligence community source described as a series of errors straight “out of the Keystone Cops,” CIA inspector general officials deleted an uploaded computer file with the report and then accidentally destroyed a disk that also contained the document, filled with thousands of secret files about the CIA’s use of “enhanced” interrogation methods.

[...] The 6,700-page report, the product of years of work by the Senate Intelligence Committee, contains meticulous details, including original CIA cables and memos, on the agency’s use of waterboarding, sleep deprivation and other aggressive interrogation methods at “black site” prisons overseas. A 500-page executive summary was released in December 2014 by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s outgoing chair. It concluded that the CIA’s interrogations were far more brutal than the agency had publicly acknowledged and produced often unreliable intelligence. The findings drew sharp dissents from Republicans on the panel and from four former CIA directors.

But the full three-volume report, which formed the basis for the executive summary, has never been released. In light of a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling last week that the document is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, there are new questions about whether it will ever be made public, or even be preserved.

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday November 16, @03:56AM (2 children)

    by Whoever (4524) on Friday November 16, @03:56AM (#762518) Journal

    "mistakenly". LOL.
    https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Yes,_Minister [wikiquote.org]

    Hacker: How am I going to explain the missing documents to the Mail?
            Sir Humphrey: Well, this is what we normally do in circumstances like these.
            [passes Hacker a memo]
            Sir Humphrey: "This file contains the complete set of papers, except for a number of secret documents, a few others which are part of still active files, some correspondence lost in the floods of 1967..."
            Hacker: Was 1967 a particularly bad winter?
            Sir Humphrey: No, a marvelous winter. We lost no end of embarrassing files. "...Some records which went astray in the move to London and others when the War Office was incorporated in the Ministry of Defence, and the normal withdrawal of papers whose publication could give grounds for an action for libel or breach of confidence or cause embarrassment to friendly governments". That's pretty comprehensive. How many does that normally leave for them to look at?

    [Humphrey shrugs]

            Hacker: How many does it actually leave? About a hundred?... Fifty?... Ten?... Five?... Four?... Three?... Two?... One?... Zero?
            Sir Humphrey: Yes, Minister.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @04:21AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @04:21AM (#762529)

    "Don't worry. We'll give you another copy of the report."

    "Hey, this report seems shorter than before."

    "What report? See ya."

  • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday November 16, @05:15AM

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 16, @05:15AM (#762546) Journal

