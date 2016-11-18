from the taking-investors-for-a-ride? dept.
Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday that growth in bookings for its ride-hailing and delivery services rose 6 percent in the latest quarter, the third quarter in a row that growth has remained in the single digits after double-digit growth for all of last year.
The San Francisco-based firm lost $1.07 billion for the three months ending Sept. 30, a 20 percent increase from the previous quarter but down 27 percent from a year ago, when the company posted its biggest publicly reported quarterly loss on the heels of the departure of Uber co-founder and former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.
Uber is seeking to expand in freight hauling, food delivery and electric bikes and scooters as growth in its now decade-old ride-hailing business dwindles. The company, valued at $76 billion, faces pressure to show it can still grow enough to become profitable and satisfy investors in an initial public offering planned for some time next year. ADVERTISEMENT
Its adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $592 million, down from $614 million last quarter and $1.02 billion a year ago.
We may lose money on every transaction but we'll make it up in volume?
But seriously, I find it interesting there was absolutely no mention of their plans with self-driving vehicles.
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Friday November 16, @11:05AM
They charge a lot, pay the drivers peanuts. Are the executives sucking that much out of the company, or is the R&D on the other ventures really costing that much?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @11:11AM (2 children)
I'm not sure that one can have 'plans' and 'self-driving vehicles' in a single sentence, but i'm not a grammar nazi, so i must ask: can one 'plan' around non-existing things, or is speculation/dream/hope/investment/research/development/shenanigan a better word here?
I can see using the word plan in the sense of 'secret-plans', maybe followed by something speculative about 'acquiring from other secret and more advanced firms by means likely to not be on the up and up,' as 'in character'... but in the end, these things still seem to be unobtainium. more realistic, imo, would be something delusional about 'grand alliances' with car-makers; but i think they already played that card.
anyhow, going hiking often makes me feel like i already have one of these :) .. so on that note, i'm going to take a hike now! thanks for any feedback on the suitability of 'plan'.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday November 16, @11:28AM
Life is a precious commodity. A wise investor would get rid of it when it has the highest value.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 16, @11:46AM
They exist and are on the roads today.
Uber had to cut off its operations in Arizona and Pittsburgh due to their own failure, but others are testing them on the roads. Uber, Google, and others are aiming to provide an autonomous ride hailing service.
https://qz.com/1326155/uber-has-terminated-its-self-driving-car-operators-in-pittsburgh/ [qz.com]
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-13/waymo-to-start-first-driverless-car-service-next-month [bloomberg.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]