BlackBerry to Acquire Cylance for $1.4 Billion in Cash:
BlackBerry on Friday announced that it has agreed to acquire next-generation endpoint security firm Cylance for US $1.4 billion in cash.
In addition to the cash payment, BlackBerry will assume unvested Cylance employee incentive awards.
The deal is expected to close before the end of BlackBerry's current fiscal year (February 2019), and Cylance will operate as a separate business unit within BlackBerry.
Cylance, which has raised nearly $300 million in funding, currently has more than 4,000 customers, including more than 20% of the Fortune 500. The company previously said that it had annual revenues over $130 million for fiscal year 2018, and over 90% year-over-year growth.
Cylance's flagship endpoint security product, CylancePROTECT, takes a mathematical and machine learning approach to identifying and containing zero day and advanced attacks. The company has been utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning as part of its core marketing message since the company was founded in 2012.
"We plan on immediately expanding the capabilities across BlackBerry's 'chip-to-edge' portfolio, including QNX, our safety-certified embedded OS that is deployed in more than 120 million vehicles, robot dogs, medical devices, and more," a BlackBerry company spokesperson told SecurityWeek. "Over time, we plan to integrate Cylance technology with our Spark platform, which is at the center of our strategy to ensure data flowing between endpoints (in a car, business, or smart city) is secured, private, and trusted."
Loved the keyboard on my now-long-since-dead BlackBerry Curve. Saw their struggles with bringing out an Android handset and am quite frankly very much surprised that they had this large of a war chest to invest in such an acquisition. Anybody here still using a BlackBerry? Which one?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @03:52PM (2 children)
and who?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 16, @04:03PM (1 child)
The Company Formerly Known as Research in Motion, and some company you've never heard of.
Looks like they still turn a profit somehow [wikipedia.org].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @04:13PM
Cylance has been focused on large corporations. They started selling to small corporations a couple of years ago, and now they have a home version. We switched from traditional antivirus solutions to Cylance a couple of years ago. I can say that I have been impressed at how much better it is at stopping infections, and with how little it affects system performance.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Friday November 16, @04:30PM
Blackberry always got a bad rap. The devices and ecosystem always compared well. They just got betamaxed to death.
People had Blackberries at work. Blackberry provided extremely thorough and robust control and lock down capability for the devices in Enterprise environments.
So naturally companies locked them down six ways from Sunday, encrypted them when they were underpowered, disallowed changes or side loading, made the browsers go through pig dog slow proxies, etc.
Then people compared them to iPhones and Androids they got in their stockings that were so much more USABLE than the Blackberry devices. Apple and Google didn't provided but the most basic of lockdown functionality for years and so you wound up with C*s screaming to keep using their own devices because they worked so much better.
This was all due to that disease that security and compliance people that haven't actually WORKED IN SUPPORT all seem to get, where they close everything down, restrict policies until the devices aren't usable protecting against vague hypotheticals and think (incorrectly) that "we'll just relax it if we went to far". The move from a reasonably consistent and controllable environment to the wild wild west of consumer devices in the enterprise is something that corporate America inflicted on itself.