Ongoing Bitcoin woes left the channel holding all the cards, and that's not a good thing

Nvidia has turned in growth in revenue and profit, but has been punished for missing its guidance in the third quarter of its fiscal 2019, all amid a continuing sharp drop in demand from crypto-currency miners.

Its stock fell as much as 20 per cent after it reported on Thursday:

Revenue of $3.18bn, up 21 per cent year-on-year, during the three months to the end of October.

Net income of $1.23bn in that quarter, up 47 per cent year-on-year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.97, up 48 per cent year-on-year.

Nvidia missed forecasts because of a decline in what was formerly one of its most important growth markets – cryptocurrency mining rigs. With Bitcoin and Ethereum declining in value, big mining rigs are less economic.

As CEO and cofounder Jensen Huang said in the company's media announcement: "Our near-term results reflect excess channel inventory post the crypto-currency boom, which will be corrected."

CFO Colette Kress told analysts on a conference call that GaaP gross margins grew 90 basis points year-on-year, reflecting "our continued shift towards higher-value platforms", but the crypto collapse meant Nvidia suffered a "$57mn charge for prior architecture and chips."

[...] The company's announcement noted that in the last year, there was "a 48 per cent jump over last year in the number of systems using NVIDIA GPU accelerators, climbing to 127, including the fastest in the world, No 1 in the US, No 1 in Europe and No 1 in Japan".