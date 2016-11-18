from the scapegoat dept.
Nvidia Just Can't Grab a Break. Revenues up, Profit Nearly Doubles... and Stock Down 20% :
Ongoing Bitcoin woes left the channel holding all the cards, and that's not a good thing
Nvidia has turned in growth in revenue and profit, but has been punished for missing its guidance in the third quarter of its fiscal 2019, all amid a continuing sharp drop in demand from crypto-currency miners.
Its stock fell as much as 20 per cent after it reported on Thursday:
- Revenue of $3.18bn, up 21 per cent year-on-year, during the three months to the end of October.
- Net income of $1.23bn in that quarter, up 47 per cent year-on-year.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.97, up 48 per cent year-on-year.
Nvidia missed forecasts because of a decline in what was formerly one of its most important growth markets – cryptocurrency mining rigs. With Bitcoin and Ethereum declining in value, big mining rigs are less economic.
As CEO and cofounder Jensen Huang said in the company's media announcement: "Our near-term results reflect excess channel inventory post the crypto-currency boom, which will be corrected."
CFO Colette Kress told analysts on a conference call that GaaP gross margins grew 90 basis points year-on-year, reflecting "our continued shift towards higher-value platforms", but the crypto collapse meant Nvidia suffered a "$57mn charge for prior architecture and chips."
[...] The company's announcement noted that in the last year, there was "a 48 per cent jump over last year in the number of systems using NVIDIA GPU accelerators, climbing to 127, including the fastest in the world, No 1 in the US, No 1 in Europe and No 1 in Japan".
Was nice while it lasted. Now that Bitcoin has dropped from $19,500 to $5,500 over the past 11 months and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Litecoin have seen drops of 80-90%, a one-time bright spot in NVIDIA's revenue stream has passed. How much of an opportunity is this for AMD?
(Score: 2) by black6host on Friday November 16, @05:07PM (1 child)
How much of an opportunity is this for me? I've been wanting a new graphics card for my Windows gaming system for a while now. Prices have been outrageous and have put off my purchase. I'm hoping with the decrease in demand we'll see some decreases in pricing and increased availability.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday November 16, @05:11PM
I don't really care to track and log this stuff but these sites could help you:
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Immerman on Friday November 16, @05:12PM (1 child)
>How much of an opportunity is this for AMD?
I fail to see how it's any opportunity at all - AMD doesn't care what nVidia's stock price is - they care about how big a competitor they are in the video card market.
For the past several years both nVidea and Radeon cards have been enjoying an inflated market thanks to the cryptocurrency rush, though I get the impression nVidia has been the bigger winner there. If that's drying up then they *both* are going to be suffering, and turning their focus back to the gaming market. And if nVidia has in fact been more distracted by the rush, then AMD is about to face heightened competition as nVidia doubles down on their original market.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 16, @06:13PM
That's the idea that was coalescing in my mind. You had it summed up, and printed, before I got it all together. Thank you.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @06:25PM (1 child)
The stock market is a derivative (in the mathematical sense) of a mixture of a) past expectations that a bunch of gambling money-grabbers had for then future developments which have just now become current and b) current expectations that a mostly overlapping set of gambling money-grabbers now has for the actual future.
As you'd expect from that description, connections to the real world are tenuous at best. How anybody can treat this shit different from a Las Vegas slot machine is beyond me.
But hey, *real* stock traders deal in derivatives (in the financial sense) of derivatives of derivatives of these values, applying the above pattern a total of four times to the actual happenings of a company. That makes it much more scientific, I'm told, and they have nice linear formulas for modelling how the money is going to be multiplied without any risk at all.
I'm really no friend of NVidia, but judging them by their stock price as if that were a real thing is just *BAAAAARF*
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday November 16, @06:34PM
And they latch onto the newest thing.
nVidia was way way way above par/earnings indicated because everyone in stupid finance land was convinced bitcoin was magic and vaguely understood GPUs to be involved. Good fundamentals mean little to the kind of idiot who actually runs our dumb system.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Friday November 16, @06:25PM
It has been a long time since I purchased a video card, but the GF's daughters PC video card is going wonky now. In my experience in the past Radeon cards were slightly better with color brightness, but Nvidia's drivers were much easier to use, install and upgrade. Can anyone with more current experience shed some light on how they compare today ? I've been browsing at some hardware sites but trying to get a real world grasp on things is tough, having been 'out' of circulation for a while. Your perspectives and experience would be appreciated. She's a gamer girl and loves mmo's and play several FPS games and actually needs a decent card. I'd like to get her one for Christmas if I can swing it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @06:35PM
This is an opportunity for Nvidia. Revenue and profits are up, which means so is cash on hand. With their stock down 20% they can buy it back at a discount. As the stock price returns to its previous levels over the next month or two it will improve Nvidia's next quarterly report.