Micron: Espionage by China

posted by martyb on Friday November 16, @09:51PM
from the Cyberwarfare-battering-RAM dept.
Security Techonomics

hellcat writes:

A Micron buddy told me about this when the story broke, and I was sure someone would pick it up here. So though it's a bit late, I hope you enjoy it.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday unveiled an indictment against two companies based in China and Taiwan and three individuals, saying they conspired to steal trade secrets from U.S. semiconductor company Micron Technology Inc relating to its research and development of memory storage devices.

The charges against Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp, China state-owned Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd and three individuals who once worked for a unit of Micron mark the fourth case brought by the Justice Department since September as part of a broader crackdown against alleged Chinese espionage on U.S. companies.

Increasing the scary factor was that one guy was a Director at Micron. So he probably had access to far more intel than the average molerat.

Reuters and Engadget, among others.

Original Submission


