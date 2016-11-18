from the I-knew-I-shoulda-taken-that-left-turn-at-Albuquerque dept.
Scientists led by the University of Copenhagen's Centre for GeoGenetics at the Natural History Museum of Denmark have found an ancient meteor crater under the Greenland ice cap that's larger than Paris. Discovered using ground-penetrating radar data gathered by NASA, the possibly three-million-year-old impact crater is 19 mi (31 km) in diameter, about 1,000 ft (305 m) deep, and is buried under 3,200 ft (1,000 m) of glacial ice.
Until now, Greenland was thought to be devoid of impact craters. With its permanent shroud of ever-moving glaciers, the giant island was considered too erosive for any craters to survive for long before being ground away. However, the discovery of the crater under the Hiawatha Glacier shows that not only does the region have impact craters, it also has one of the 25 largest impact craters on Earth.
At last we know the source of the parasite that killed Isaiah's father.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @11:52PM
Watched a conspiracy video this morning on how the timing of this event could coincide with all of the flood myths and be responsible for Younger Dryas event.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flood_myth [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Younger_Dryas_impact_hypothesis [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @12:00AM (1 child)
WTF is geogenetics? If you cross a stone with a boulder, you get a pebble?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @12:19AM
I guess "geo" comes from the "dirt" DNA one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @12:39AM
