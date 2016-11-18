Stories
Giant Meteor Crater Found Under Greenland Ice Cap

posted by mrpg on Friday November 16, @11:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the I-knew-I-shoulda-taken-that-left-turn-at-Albuquerque dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

New Atlas:

Scientists led by the University of Copenhagen's Centre for GeoGenetics at the Natural History Museum of Denmark have found an ancient meteor crater under the Greenland ice cap that's larger than Paris. Discovered using ground-penetrating radar data gathered by NASA, the possibly three-million-year-old impact crater is 19 mi (31 km) in diameter, about 1,000 ft (305 m) deep, and is buried under 3,200 ft (1,000 m) of glacial ice.

Until now, Greenland was thought to be devoid of impact craters. With its permanent shroud of ever-moving glaciers, the giant island was considered too erosive for any craters to survive for long before being ground away. However, the discovery of the crater under the Hiawatha Glacier shows that not only does the region have impact craters, it also has one of the 25 largest impact craters on Earth.

At last we know the source of the parasite that killed Isaiah's father.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @11:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 16, @11:52PM (#762903)

    Watched a conspiracy video this morning on how the timing of this event could coincide with all of the flood myths and be responsible for Younger Dryas event.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flood_myth [wikipedia.org]
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Younger_Dryas_impact_hypothesis [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @12:00AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @12:00AM (#762906)

    WTF is geogenetics? If you cross a stone with a boulder, you get a pebble?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @12:19AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @12:19AM (#762908)

      -How did the first human colonization of the Americas happen. The centre addresses the timing, routes and origin of these questions

              -Why, how and when did the timing, nature and causes of the Late Quaternary megafaunal extinctions happen

              -Origins, intermixing and migration routes of humans into the New World’s northern extremes (North America, Greenland)

              -Providing long-term insights into the response of polar ecosystems and coastal sea ice cover to global warming

              -Advance our understanding of the fundamental behavior of ancient DNA in sediments (Environmental DNA, eDNA, "dirt" DNA)

              -Environmental DNA (eDNA) of water systems like oceans, lakes and streams from polar to tropical regions

              -Detecting novel pathogens in relation to human cancer and inflammatory diseases

      I guess "geo" comes from the "dirt" DNA one.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @12:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @12:39AM (#762913)

