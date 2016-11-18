Stories
In Just 12 Days, the World Gets Half of its Annual Rainfall

posted by mrpg on Saturday November 17, @05:31AM
from the rain-spelled-backwards-is-near dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Some days are dry, and others are wet. And some are really wet. A new study reveals that any particular place on the globe gets half its annual rainfall—on average—in just 12 days.

For their analysis, the researchers looked at daily rainfall data gathered at 185 sites worldwide from 1999 through 2014. That 16-year period was long enough to capture year-to-year variations in rainfall caused by El Niño and other short-term climate cycles. They also focused on weather stations located within 50° of the equator, which allowed them to use satellite data both to validate their data and to extrapolate their findings to broader regions.

On average, the wettest day at each site received a full month's worth of rain. Also, half of a site's annual precipitation falls over the course of just 12 days, the researchers report this month in Geophysical Research Letters. Which specific days are the wettest varies from place to place and season to season, of course, but the pattern holds worldwide.

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Saturday November 17, @06:21AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Saturday November 17, @06:21AM (#762981) Journal

    Seriously, 1/2 the total annual rainfall in 12 days ... I find this very hard to believe is true for the UK.

