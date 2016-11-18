from the weight-loss-got-easier dept.
From PBS:
The kilogram — anywhere in the world, for any purpose — is based on the exact weight of a golf-ball-sized chunk of platinum and iridium stored under three glass bell jars in a vault in an ornate building outside of Paris. Accessing the vault requires three people with three separate keys and the oversight of the Bureau Internationale des Poids et Mesures, the international organization that oversees the International System of Units.
Despite all of this security, in the 129 years since the International Prototype of the Kilogram was forged, polished and sanctioned as an artifact of measurement, it seems to have lost a tiny amount of material.
[...] On Friday, metrologists — people who study the science of measurements — and representatives from 57 nations will gather in a conference room in Versailles, France to redefine the kilogram. In other words: the way we weigh the world is about to change.
Also at Smithsonian, New Atlas, and Nature.
Related: International Prototype of the Kilogram Soon to Become Obsolete
« Experts Urge Caution over Study Linking IVF Technique to Increased Risk of Intellectual Disability
Related Stories
The future of the kilo: a weighty matter
First, the platinum-iridium cylinder is rubbed with a chamois that has been soaked in alcohol and ether. Then it is steam rinsed using boiling, double-distilled water. Finally, the 1kg cylinder is returned, carefully, to its resting place. Such reverence for a lump of metal is unusual, but has a purpose. The pavilion houses the International Bureau of Weights and Measures and that piece of platinum-iridium alloy is its holiest relic. It is the defining mass against which all other kilograms are measured. This is the international prototype of the kilogram. The IPK, in short.
Dozens of copies of this carefully calibrated piece of metal have been made. They are stored around the world and used to standardise individual nations' weights and measures systems. Britain's copy is kept at the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) at Teddington, near London. But the Parisian version is the king of the kilograms. "All mass measurements, anywhere on the planet, are traceable to that one unit in the Pavillon de Breteuil," says NPL scientist Tim Prior.
But the days of le grand K, as it is known, are numbered. Later this month, at the international General Conference on Weights and Measures, to be held in France, delegates are expected to vote to get rid of this single physical specimen and instead plump to use a fundamental measurement – to be defined in terms of an electric current – in order to define the mass of an object. The king of kilograms is about to be dethroned.
[...] In replacing the Paris kilogram with units measured in terms of Planck's constant, scientists have had to push technology to its limits, though in one sense they are merely catching up with all the other methods now used to define the other basic units with which we measure our existence, such as time and length. These are determined today in terms of fundamental processes.
Also at Inverse and Physics World.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday November 17, @03:29AM (1 child)
Simply set it so that 1.000 kilograms is the same as 1.000 pounds. Think of all the problems that will solve.
/ I would attribute the original author on this
// except I have no idea who that was
/// Satisfy yourself with I did not come up with this and don't remember who did
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday November 17, @03:40AM
xkcd [xkcd.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @03:35AM
For the vast majority of us, filling a measuring cylinder with distilled water at the right temperature would do just fine. This is only going to affect people who are looking for as much precision as possible, and they'll be able to cook up their own standard kg and then base precisely calibrated lab weights off of that. Not that it isn't important, but it isn't going to change the way we weigh everything. All the old brass weights for your scale will still be good, and I bet even most fine analytical balances in labs will still be OK.