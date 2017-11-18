from the dot-dot-dot-for-now dept.
https://www.theverge.com/2018/11/16/18098855/microsoft-windows-10-email-mail-app-advertising-pilot-program
Do you use the default Mail client on your PC, the one that comes with Windows 10, to read your email? How would you feel if Microsoft decided to throw in a few ads right at the top of your inbox?
These aren't rhetorical questions — as Windows news site Aggiornamenti Lumia noticed today, Microsoft is already testing that exact idea in a number of countries around the world. According to Microsoft's FAQ, what we're seeing is a pilot program, an experiment, a test that'll theoretically help the company decide if it should actually roll out the feature for real.
Update, 11:52 AM PT: Microsoft comms head Frank Shaw tells us the company has decided to turn these ads off. He also says the experiment was never intended to be tested broadly, which doesn't quite jibe with the existence of a FAQ about a pilot program taking place in several countries around the world, but either way the ads should be gone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @01:13PM (1 child)
Simply paying for your OS once is not enough. Microsoft wants more! This is only the first step. The end game is having Windows365 with monthly payments for everyone. It's either that or just let Win32 die and port everything to Linux (which they are doing anyway).
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 17, @01:18PM
Let it die, then. Windows only real value is nostalgic. "Oh, look, Baby - we used to be so stupid that we PAID FOR operating systems for our computers! These days, you can buy a computer with any OS installed, or no OS at all, and install your own. But no one charges you for the operating system anymore."
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft #MUH_FREEZE_PEACH!!!111one